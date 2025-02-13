The National Association of Telecommunication Subscribers (NATCOMS) has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to sanction telecom operators that have already implemented a 50% tariff hike, stating that such action is a breach of agreement.

The National President of NATCOMS, Mr. Deolu Ogunbanjo, disclosed this in an interview with the NAN.

He noted that implementing the tariff hike before a resolution is reached on the final telecom tariff structure contradicts the agreement between the NCC and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Backstory

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) established a 10-member committee to deliberate on the proposed 50% telecommunications tariff hike on February 3, 2025.

This decision was reached during a meeting between the Federal Government and the NLC, resulting in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties. The committee was tasked with reviewing the tariff increase and was given two weeks to submit its findings.

Despite this agreement, reports indicate that some telecommunications companies have already implemented the tariff hike before the committee concluded its deliberations.

In response, the NLC has condemned this action and has called for a boycott of services from MTN, Airtel, and Glo between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM daily, starting from February 13, 2025, until the end of the month. The NLC has also threatened a total shutdown of these companies’ operations nationwide if the tariff is not reversed by the end of February.

Violation of agreement

According to Ogunbanjo, the premature implementation of the tariff hike is a violation that warrants sanctions. He emphasized that the NCC had agreed to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with the NLC, telecom subscribers, and operators within two weeks to address the issue.

However, he pointed out that the meeting has yet to take place, and the stipulated two-week period had not elapsed before some telecom firms started implementing the new rates.

“This is an affront and defaulters should be sanctioned,” he said.

“I am sure you are aware that NATCOMS was prepared to head to court to challenge the 50 per cent tariff hike but decided to wait for the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting.

“This is the advice that was given to the subscribers association by its national general secretary who happens to be a lawyer.

“So why should the hike be implemented when the stakeholders’ meeting is yet to be held?

“The NCC should, as a matter of urgency, sanction the telcos for implementing an upward review of tariffs,” he added.

Current telecom tariff changes

Dialing *312# on the MTN network revealed that the telecom provider had updated its data pricing.

The 1.8GB monthly plan now costs N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at N1,000.

The 15GB plan has increased to N6,500 from N4,500.

The 20GB plan now costs N7,500, up from N5,500.

Similarly, other telecom networks have reviewed their text messaging prices from N4.00 to N6.00 per SMS.

NCC’s stance on tariff adjustments

The NCC, Nigeria’s telecom industry regulator, had in January approved a 50% tariff adjustment for telecom operators, citing rising operational costs and the need to sustain the industry. This decision was made under the Commission’s regulatory authority as outlined in Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, which empowers the NCC to regulate and approve telecom tariffs and charges.

The NCC’s approval was a response to requests from telecom operators, who had initially sought a 100% increase in tariffs to address escalating operational expenses. The Commission, however, settled on a 50% adjustment after considering the prevailing economic conditions and the need to balance operator sustainability with consumer protection.