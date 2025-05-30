Residents of three Nigerian states are currently facing network blackouts as MTN and 9mobile suffer simultaneous fibre cuts in Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

According to the network status report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the fibre cuts on both networks occurred around 7.09 pm on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and the impact is still ongoing.

The report indicates that residents of the affected areas in the three states have been unable to make voice calls, send SMS, or use data.

Affected communities

The report shows that communities across the three states currently facing network blackout include Aliero, Anka, Arewa Dandi, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Bakura, Binji, Birnin Kebbi, Bodinga, Dange Shuni, Fakai, and Gada.

Others are Goronyo, Gummi, Kebbe, Maiyama, Maru, Rabah, Sakaba, Shagari, Silame, Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Talata-Mafara, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, Wamako, Wurno, and Yabo.

The fibre cut menace

Over the years, telecom operators in Nigeria have been lamenting over the perennial incidents of fibre cuts causing network interruptions and costing them billions annually in repairs.

Just recently, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, called for urgent actions to protect telecom infrastructure, noting that the company was recording an average of 43 fibre cuts daily.

According to him, fibre cuts, primarily caused by construction activities, vandalism, and a lack of coordination between stakeholders, have become an epidemic in the Nigerian telecom industry.

“These interruptions not only inconvenience consumers but also hinder businesses, delay government operations, and compromise public safety, particularly in emergencies,” he said.

“On average, operators report multiple incidents daily, disrupting services to millions of Nigerians. Airtel Nigeria alone records a daily average of 43 fibre cuts and in the last six months, a total of 7742,” he shared.

Government’s response

To address the issue, the Federal Ministry of Works (FMoW) and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMoCIDE) in February this year formed a Joint Standing Committee on the Protection of Fiber Optic Cables.

According to a statement released by the NCC at that time, the Joint Standing Committee was inaugurated at the FMoW’s Boardroom by the Permanent Secretary of the FMoW, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, and his counterpart at the FMoCIDE, Engr. Farouk Yusuf.

The primary mandate of the Committee is to establish and maintain effective communication and coordination channels between the FMoW, FMoCIDE, and the NCC to prevent and minimize damage to fiber optic cables during road construction and rehabilitation activities.

During the inauguration, Engr. Adebiyi directed the Committee to develop strategies to reduce damage to fiber optic cables caused by road construction, maintenance activities, and vandalism.

He emphasized that the Committee will serve as a coordinating body for all matters related to fiber optic cable protection before, during, and after road construction projects.

The Committee is expected to meet regularly to address identified challenges, agree on industry-wide solutions, establish standard engagement processes, and share monthly performance reports.

Additionally, it will create an instant communication mechanism to facilitate prompt information sharing among stakeholders.

The impact of the committee has, however, yet to be felt as incidents of fibre cuts continue on a daily basis.