The Federal Ministry of Works (FMoW) and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMoCIDE) have formed a Joint Standing Committee on the Protection of Fiber Optic Cables to address the recurring issue of fiber optic cable damage caused by road construction and rehabilitation activities.

These disruptions have severely impacted telecommunications services across Nigeria, leading to widespread service outages and economic losses.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Joint Standing Committee was inaugurated at the FMoW’s Boardroom by the Permanent Secretary of the FMoW, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, and his counterpart at the FMoCIDE, Engr. Farouk Yusuf.

Mandate of the Committee

The primary mandate of the Committee is to establish and maintain effective communication and coordination channels between the FMoW, FMoCIDE, and the NCC to prevent and minimize damage to fiber optic cables during road construction and rehabilitation activities.

During the inauguration, Engr. Adebiyi directed the Committee to develop strategies to reduce damage to fiber optic cables caused by road construction, maintenance activities, and vandalism.

He emphasized that the Committee will serve as a coordinating body for all matters related to fiber optic cable protection before, during, and after road construction projects.

The Committee is expected to meet regularly to address identified challenges, agree on industry-wide solutions, establish standard engagement processes, and share monthly performance reports.

Additionally, it will create an instant communication mechanism to facilitate prompt information sharing among stakeholders.

Prioritizing fibre cable

Engr. Adebiyi assured that the FMoW would prioritize the placement of fiber optic cables in the planning, design, and construction of road networks.

This includes incorporating ducts during road construction to safeguard fiber infrastructure.

He also stated that the Committee would collaborate closely with Federal Controllers of Works (FCW) to ensure the protection of fiber optic cables during the planning and execution of road projects nationwide.

Engr. Farouk Yusuf highlighted the critical role of fiber optic cables in Nigeria’s digital economy, describing them as the backbone of the nation’s broadband ecosystem.

He noted that fiber networks enable seamless delivery of fixed and mobile broadband services, which are essential for connectivity, economic growth, and technological innovation.

Fiber cuts

Emphasizing the importance of the Committee’s mandate, the NCC’s EVC/CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, revealed that in 2023, over 50,000 fiber cut incidents were recorded, with approximately 30,000 attributed to federal and state road construction activities.

According to him, these incidents have led to significant network outages, including the nationwide MTN outage in February 2024.

Dr. Maida attributed the rising number of fiber cuts to the lack of effective coordination between road construction companies and fiber infrastructure operators.

He expressed optimism that the Committee’s work would lead to a significant reduction in fiber cuts, minimize network outages, and reduce the need for costly repair works and redundant routes.

“This is a pivotal moment for the telecommunication industry and its customers. Fiber networks are the foundation of Nigeria’s broadband ecosystem, providing the essential high-capacity backhaul required to deliver ultra-fast 4G and 5G speeds, as these next-generation mobile technologies rely on fiber infrastructure to ensure low latency, high reliability, and seamless data transmission,” he said.

What you should know

Fiber cuts have been a major challenge for telecommunications operators in Nigeria with billions of Naira being spent on repairs annually.

One of the telecom operators, Airtel Nigeria, recently called for urgent actions to protect telecom infrastructure as vandalism continues to surge leading to a record of an average of 43 fibre cuts daily on the Airtel network alone.

The company’s Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, who made the call, said the telco suffered a total of 7,742 fibre cuts in the last six months of 2024.

According to him, fibre cuts, primarily caused by construction activities, vandalism, and a lack of coordination between stakeholders, have become an epidemic in the Nigerian telecom industry.