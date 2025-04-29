The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has kicked off plans to review the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003, citing the need to align it with evolving technological realities and Nigeria’s digital aspirations.

Speaking at a Colloquium held on Tuesday in Lagos, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the two-decade-old law has become increasingly disconnected from the demands of today’s tech-driven economy.

Maida highlighted that transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, and blockchain are driving structural changes in the communications sector.

However, the current Act does not fully address the opportunities and risks posed by these innovations.

“The reality of 2025 demands we reimagine Nigeria’s digital future. A revised Communications Act must anticipate opportunities, not merely respond to challenges,” Maida said.

Addressing telecom challenges

He also noted that the law needs to address persistent challenges, including poor power supply, costly Right of Way (RoW) approvals, rising operating expenses, and limited broadband reach in rural areas.

Despite its limitations, Maida praised the existing Act for dismantling monopolies and creating a level playing field in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

These reforms, he noted, have led to exponential growth in mobile subscriptions—from under 300,000 in 2001 to over 150 million today—as well as a surge in internet penetration and the rise of a digital economy.

He pointed out that the sector now contributes about 14% to Nigeria’s GDP, driven by innovations such as mobile banking, e-commerce, and e-learning, which have reshaped the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Stakeholder collaboration

The NCC boss commended the National Assembly for spearheading the review process and pledged the Commission’s continued partnership with lawmakers, industry players, and international partners to design a future-ready regulatory framework.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the House Committee on Communications, Peter Akpatason, emphasised the strategic importance of the review and the need to revisit the Act’s effectiveness after two decades.

He stressed the urgency of addressing 5G deployment, AI regulation, cybersecurity, and the digital divide.

He called on stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue and offer insights that will inform policy reforms aimed at creating a more inclusive and resilient digital economy.

House Speaker reaffirms legislative support

Also speaking at the event, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Whip Isiaka Ayokunle, said the communications sector remains critical to Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Abbas acknowledged gains made through e-commerce and mobile financial services, but warned of growing cybersecurity threats that could undermine progress.

He highlighted recent legislative efforts such as the Cybercrime Act, Nigerian Data Protection Act, and Startup Act, aimed at bolstering digital trust and innovation.

He expressed optimism that the colloquium would generate actionable recommendations to guide amendments to the Communications Act and strengthen Nigeria’s regulatory landscape.

More insights

The event, themed “The Nigerian Communications Act 2003: 22 Years After — Challenges, Opportunities and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria”, brought together lawmakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to examine the Act’s relevance in a fast-changing digital landscape.

The two-day colloquium is expected to produce robust discussions among experts, legislators, and industry leaders. Outcomes from the sessions will help shape a modern legal framework that supports Nigeria’s ambition to become a globally competitive digital economy.