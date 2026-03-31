The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock conducted on March 28, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin,

The exercise was conducted across 989 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide

What they are saying

The Board disclosed that a total of 224,597 candidates registered for the mock examination, out of which 152,586 successfully sat for the test across 989 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

It also revealed that more than 20 CBT centres that experienced technical issues during the exercise have been delisted due to technical inadequacies.

“Following the examination, over 20 CBT centres that experienced technical challenges have been delisted due to technical inadequacies,” the board stated

JAMB warned candidates against engaging with fraudsters promising score manipulation. They noted that any candidate found to have engaged in such activities will have their registration cancelled.

“Where such infractions are discovered after the examination, results may be withheld or withdrawn,” they said.

More details

To check results, candidates can check their 2026 UTME mock results by sending “MOCKRESULT” via SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.

The message must be sent from the registered number, as results will only be delivered to that line.

Backstory

Nairametrics reports that the 2026 UTME mock examination was marred by widespread technical glitches, delays, and poor coordination across several centres nationwide.

Many candidates were unable to sit for the exam due to network failures and system errors, with some centres unable to commence the test at all.

In several locations, including parts of Nasarawa State, candidates scheduled for 8:00 a.m. exams were still waiting hours later, leaving both candidates and parents stranded despite arriving early. Some candidates were also disconnected mid-exam, while others could not access the system entirely.

Reactions from parents and candidates on social media highlighted the scale of the disruption, with complaints ranging from persistent system errors at centres in Lagos to logistical challenges such as distant exam locations and delays in accreditation.

What you should know

The main UTME examination is scheduled to hold between April 16 and April 25, 2026, making the mock exercise a key test of the system ahead of the nationwide exam.