The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited(NigComSat), Nkechi Jane Egerton-Idehen, announced that the agency’s revenue grew from $650 million in 2023 to over $2 billion by the end of 2025.

She disclosed this at the opening of the 2026 Nigerian Satellite Week in Abuja.

The event, which also marks the 20th anniversary of NigComSat, brought together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to discuss Nigeria’s future in the global space economy.

What they are saying

According to Egerton-Idehen, the agency’s revenues grew from $650 million in 2023 to over $2 billion at the close of 2025, describing the growth as a strong return on Nigeria’s long-term investment in space technology.

She said the agency has evolved from a single-satellite operator into a multi-service provider, now delivering connectivity, broadcasting infrastructure, and broadband services to government, enterprise, and telecommunications clients across Africa and beyond.

She also confirmed that plans are underway for the launch of two new satellites, NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B, scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

“For 2A and 2B, we have started the process. We have closed the tender and are now back into the financing and implementation stage. 2A is built to come up in 2028, and 2B for 2029,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen added that when they are up and running, they are expected to provide security within the borders and neighbouring countries and support the security agencies with real-time data collection and intelligence.

Backstory

Nairametrics recently reported that the Nigerian satellite company has begun the process of replacing the country’s satellite, NIGCOMSAT-1R, and seeking investors from across the globe to support the project.

This is because Nigeria’s satellite launched in 2011 is set to complete its 15-year lifespan in 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the acquisition of two new satellites, NigComSat-2A and NigComSat-2B.

What you should know

In Africa, Egypt and South Africa dominate the continent’s space presence, accounting for 14 and 13 satellites respectively out of a total of 69, representing nearly one-third of all satellites on the continent, while Nigeria leads in West Africa with the majority of satellites launched in the region.

Egypt’s satellite operator, Nilesat, reported a net profit of $65.6 million in 2025 despite a 2.6% decline in revenue. In 2024, the company generated $101.1 million in revenue and recorded a net profit of $57.7 million, up from $43.8 million in 2023.

South Africa, state-owned signal distributor Sentech recorded revenue growth from $ $80.6 million (R1.38 billion) in 2024 to $93.5 million (R1.61 billion) in 2025, representing a 16% increase. However, the company reported a net loss of R246 million, largely linked to economic challenges faced by its customers.