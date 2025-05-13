Apple Inc. is betting on artificial intelligence to solve battery life issues, which is one of the most persistent pain points for iPhone users.

As part of its upcoming iOS 19 software update set to launch in September, Apple is developing an AI-powered battery management feature, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new capability will monitor and learn how users interact with their devices and make real-time adjustments to extend battery life.

The feature will be a key addition to Apple’s broader AI suite, branded as Apple Intelligence.

Drawing on battery data from millions of devices, the system will predict when to scale down power consumption by reducing energy-intensive features or background processes.

Users will also see a new lock-screen indicator displaying how long their phone will take to fully charge.

Deeper AI

This move is part of Apple’s larger strategy to integrate AI deeper into its ecosystem, especially as it faces growing competition from the likes of OpenAI, Google (Alphabet Inc.), and Microsoft.

The first version of Apple Intelligence introduced AI tools for text editing, summarizing notifications, generating custom emojis, and even removing unwanted objects from images.

The battery optimization feature is being designed with Apple’s upcoming slimmed-down iPhone 17 in mind.

This model, which will be sold alongside standard and Pro variants, is expected to come with a much smaller battery due to its thinner build, potentially resulting in shorter battery life.

Apple’s AI solution aims to offset that drawback by making the device more power-efficient. Importantly, the battery-saving mode will also be available to all iPhones compatible with iOS 19, not just the new model.

AI integration expands beyond iPhone

Beyond iPhones, Apple is also reportedly planning to extend Apple Intelligence across its product line, including the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

While the Watch may not directly run Apple’s AI models due to processing constraints, it will still feature new tools labeled as “powered by Apple Intelligence.”

The upcoming iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will also introduce a redesigned user interface internally called Solarium, inspired by sunlit glass rooms.

The changes aim to bring a more unified experience across Apple’s devices, particularly between iPads and Macs.

One notable functional upgrade: users will soon be able to sync and auto-connect to Wi-Fi networks that require browser logins, a common hurdle in public places like hotels and gyms.

Meanwhile, Apple on Monday rolled out iOS 18.5, a minor update with bug fixes and feature tweaks. An iOS 18.6 update is also in the pipeline, expected to bring Apple Intelligence support to users in China.