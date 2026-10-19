NITDA partners NACCIMA to unlock private investment, corporate deals for Nigerian startups

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have partnered to connect Nigerian technology startups with private sector investors, corporate buyers and commercial opportunities.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have partnered to connect Nigerian technology startups with private sector investors, corporate buyers and commercial opportunities.

The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between technology development and market demand by leveraging NACCIMA’s network of more than 120 city, state and bilateral chambers, alongside industrial conglomerates, to support investment in local technology ventures.

The two organisations announced the collaboration on Monday, October 19, 2026, following the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the alignment of a joint technical working group to coordinate implementation.

Under the arrangement, NACCIMA will serve as a private sector investor pipeline and commercial off-taker facilitator for NITDA-backed startups, technology ventures and enterprise financing initiatives.

NITDA, NACCIMA target investment deals at DNICE 2026

One of the immediate priorities is private sector mobilisation for the Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition (DNICE) 2026, scheduled to hold in Abuja from November 10 to 12.

NACCIMA will organise business-to-business (B2B) deal rooms, mobilise corporate investors and venture capital firms, participate in startup evaluation panels and connect indigenous technology startups with potential corporate buyers.

The targeted sectors include manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics and services, where technology adoption could improve productivity and expand market access.

NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the partnership would help local innovators move beyond developing technology solutions to securing commercial contracts and attracting investment.

“Combining government policy leadership with the active commercial demand of the organised private sector creates an unprecedented growth engine for Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” Abdullahi said.

He added that the arrangement would give indigenous startups and technology innovators more direct access to corporate buyers, domestic capital and sustainable commercial contracts.

10,000 MSMEs to benefit from AI adoption programme

The partnership also includes a national programme targeting 10,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The initiative will provide participating businesses with practical artificial intelligence (AI) tools, digital skills, financial readiness structures and market access opportunities.

The programme is intended to strengthen the capacity of small businesses to adopt digital technologies and improve their competitiveness, while creating opportunities for technology providers to supply solutions to enterprises across different sectors.

NACCIMA National President, Jani Ibrahim, said the alliance would position Nigerian commerce and industry to benefit from technology adoption.

“NACCIMA is committed to serving as the primary off-taker and investor pipeline for NITDA-supported startups,” Ibrahim said.

He added that connecting agriculture, manufacturing, trade and mining with digital solutions and technical talent from the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme would help improve enterprise productivity and support a more resilient economy.

Partnership to introduce digital trust mark

Another component of the collaboration is the planned launch of a digital trust mark platform to onboard verified businesses and strengthen compliance with data protection and cybersecurity requirements.

The platform is expected to promote adherence to the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, improve cybersecurity readiness and strengthen digital trust among businesses operating across regional trade corridors.

The initiative is also expected to support businesses seeking to participate in cross-border commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where confidence in digital transactions and the protection of business data are important to commercial activity.

NITDA seeks implementation of Nigeria Startup Act

The partnership with NACCIMA comes amid NITDA’s push for the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act, which seeks to address the challenges confronting the country’s startups, including funding.

In August this year, NITDA had called for coordination among 15 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to fully implement the incentives provided under the Act.

NITDA said effective implementation of the legislation would require government institutions across different sectors to work together to ensure that startups and investors can access the incentives and other benefits provided under the law, which was signed four years ago.

While the concerned MDAs were not mentioned, the agency referenced the tax incentives provision of the Act, which falls within the purview of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

The late former President Buhari signed the Nigeria Startup Bill 2022 into law on October 19 2022 to put an end to the legal uncertainties that had trailed the startup industry in the past.

However, four years after, the Act remains at the pre-implementation stage, with several incentives provided under the law still elusive to Nigerian startups.