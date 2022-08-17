Apple Inc has called its employees to resume working from the office at least three days a week from September 5, 2022. This is the company’s latest attempt to get its employees back in the office, as Covid-19 spikes postpone its plans several times.

From the content of the company-wide memo, workers are expected to work on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a regular third day that will be decided by a specific team for now, in an attempt to maintain the Covid-19 protocol.

The three-day policy was introduced in the Cupertino, California office in June 2021 as part of efforts to bring its staff back into the workplace. The company advised that the new policy would initially be implemented in Silicon Valley before being extended to other workplaces.

The new policy was implemented a few weeks after Apple Inc. decided to abandon its requirement for masks in common areas of offices. Apple Inc. has been making other Covid-19 adjustments. A few months ago, it also did away with the same necessity for individual desks.

According to Bloomberg News, the iPhone manufacturer has been one of the strictest technology corporations when it comes to forcing employees back into the office, which has irked some employees. Apple is currently quite active as there is a scheduled company event in September, to introduce the iPhone 14 and new watches. Updated Macs and iPads are also being prepared for release later this year.

The company hosted an in-person event at its campus in June of this year to attend a developer’s conference presentation, the first since 2019. It was clear after the presentation that Apple was getting closer to returning to business as usual. Seven-day case averages and daily new Covid-19 case counts in Santa Clara County, which is home to many of Apple’s key operations, have decreased since July.

What you should know about Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. is a multinational technology firm with headquarters in Cupertino, California, that focuses on consumer goods, software, and online services.

As of June 2022, Apple was the largest company in the world by market capitalization, the fourth-largest personal computer vendor by unit sales, and the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

Apple is the largest technology company by revenue (totaling US$365.8 billion in 2021). Together with Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, it is one of the Big Five American IT firms.