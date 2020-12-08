Spotlight Stories
Uber sells self-driving unit UberATG to Aurora in $4 billion worth deal
Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora.
Ride-hailing giant, Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to another self-driving company called Aurora at $4billion.
This was disclosed in an announcement by Reuters on Monday evening.
- Uber says the deal will advance the company’s path towards profitability. The initial equity deal of the sale valued ATG at $4 billion.
- However, Uber announced a $400 million investment for 26% ownership of the platform, which would value Aurora at $10 billion.
What they are saying
Uber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, said: “The sale of the unit to Aurora will boost Uber’s profitability goals by the end of the year. This essentially advances our path to profitability.”
He added that seeking profitability was not the major driver of the deal.
Uber’s CEO will also have a board seat at Aurora. The CEO disclosed that Uber has focused more on its core business due to the effects of the pandemic.
He added that Uber will not work with Aurora exclusively on self-driving options, but says the relationship between both companies is special.
“If the technology becomes real, I think our investment will be money good and then some,” he added.
TechCrunch also added that Aurora will not pay cash for the deal. “Uber together with existing ATG investors and the ATG employees who continue their employment with Aurora are expected to collectively hold about 40% interest in Aurora on a fully diluted basis” they revealed.
What you should know about Uber
- In 2019, Uber ATG raised $1 billion from Toyota Motor, Japanese automotive components manufacturer, Denso Corp., and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which valued ATG at $7.25 billion last year.
- Aurora develops a wide range of self-driving options from trucks to cars and is working with Uber to launch self-driving vehicles on Uber’s food delivery network.
Research Analysis
Nigeria’s foreign trade with US slumps as trade with China grows stronger
Nigeria’s foreign trade with the United States is on track to fall to its lowest since 2015
Nigeria recorded its lowest foreign trade with the United States since 2015 slumping to N1.5 trillion as of September 2020 compared to N2.1 trillion recorded in the same period in 2019.
The data is contained in the latest foreign trade report from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Falling US vs Nigeria Trade
Nigeria’s foreign trade with the United States has averaged N2 trillion in the last 3 years but is on track to fall to its lowest since 2015 as Covid-19 lockdowns affect trade between both countries.
- The situation is worse for Nigeria which continues to operate a trade deficit with the world’s largest economy swinging from a surplus between 2016 to 2018 to a deficit in 2019 and on track to report the highest trade deficit since 2013.
- Nigeria’s expanding trade deficit with the US is due to a fall in exports in the third quarter of the year. Nigeria only exported N212.75 billion of goods to the country compared to an import of N1.3 trillion.
- The drop in Nigeria’s export to the US this year is mostly due to Covid-19 as the world’s largest economy also doubles as the epicenter for Covid-19 cases in the world.
- Since the Shale Oil Boom shut out US global demand for oil in 2010, demand for Nigeria’s crude has fallen annually and contributed to taking the US out of the top 10 export destinations for Nigeria.
China vs Nigeria Trade
As Nigeria and US trade continues to falter, China remains a stronger and growing trade partner with the largest economy in Africa. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, China/Nigeria trade topped N4 trillion in the first 9 months of 2020 compared to N3.6 trillion in the same period in 2019.
- Nigeria is on track to post a larger trade deficit of N3.5 trillion with the world’s second-largest economy.
- According to NBS data Nigeria imports mostly raw materials, manufactured products, solid minerals and agricultural products from China.
- China has since taken over from the United States as one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners and continues to dominate the import of manufactured goods into the country.
- One of the reasons why this is so is due to China’s knack for utilizing sweeteners to cut deals with Nigerian business.
- Small Businesses in Nigeria seem to prefer China for several reasons. For example, obtaining a Visa to travel to China is significantly easier when compared to most European countries.
- Another reason is that in China, businesses in Nigeria can find willing partners able to replicate some goods (especially fashion products) made in other countrues. Perhaps the biggest reason is that China also offers a cheaper production cost at any scale for most Nigerian businesses.
Nigeria vs Africa Trade
Nigeria’s trade with its African neighbours fell by a whopping 42% in the first 9 months of 2020 compared to 2019. Nigeria’s total trade with African countries was N2.29 trillion compared to N3.8 trillion same period in 2019.
- Nigeria did more business with its African neighbours in 2019 after it recorded an all time high of N5 trillion in total trade.
- The poor performance this year is largely due to a fall in exports to its African neighbours. The NBS data does not explain why but this could be attributed to the closure of the borders.
- The last time Nigeria recorded export through the Seme land border was in the fourth quarter of 2019 and it was one of the lowest on record with a value of N23.8 billion only. It has been zero since then.
- Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) last week.
- The AfCFTA is expected to expose Nigeria to a market of over 1 billion people with a GDP of about N3 trillion.
- If Nigeria’s is to expand its balance of trade, then Africa will need to be a center peice of its trade policies.
- We believe this will lead to an eventual reopening of the land borders.
Energy
FG announce reduction in petrol pump price to N162.44 per litre
The FG has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N168 to N162.44 per litre.
The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14, 2020.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, while speaking to newsmen at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began around 9 pm on Monday and ended at 1:30 am on Tuesday.
While briefing the press, the labour minister revealed that as part of the fallout of the meeting, a technical committee has been set up to ensure price stability in the industry. The committee which is expected to conduct an appraisal of the market forces and other things that would ensure stability in the industry will report back to the larger house on January 25.
What the Minister is saying
Ngige said, “Our discussion was fruitful and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which is the major importer and marketers of petroleum products and customers have agreed that there will be a slide down of the pump price of PMS and that the price cut will get us about N5 per litre and that the price cut will take effect from next Monday, a week today.”
The minister explained that the price reduction, which is a product of a joint committee of NNPC and representatives of labour will not impact on government’s deregulation policy as it did not affect the price of crude oil but on areas where the NNPC as the main importer had agreed that it could cut costs like freight and demurrage costs.
On electricity tariff, both sides agreed to wait till the next meeting date on January 25 to enable the special committee dealing with complaints to conclude their deliberations.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few weeks ago, NNPC, through its subsidiary, PPMC, increased the ex-depot price of petrol to N155.17 from N147.67 per litre for the month of November.
- This consequently saw the marketers dispensing the product within the band of N165 and N173 per litre.
- With the announcement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, it is expected that the market forces should determine the price of petroleum products, but it still appears that the government still has a major role in determining its price.
Coronavirus
90 year old woman becomes first to receive Covid-19 Vaccine in the UK
The UK becomes the first Western Nation to vaccinate its citizens.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials in the United Kingdom since it was approved by UK authorities. She received the first two doses at the University Hospital in Coventry.
This also means the United Kingdom is the first country in the West to administer the vaccine to its citizens. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by UK authorities last week and is set to be given to over 40 million Britons in a programmed roll-out.
According to reports monitored by Nairametrics, the vaccine will be administered firstly to medical workers and home caregivers, frontline health workers, those aged 80 and above before being made available to the general public.
The vaccine is given in two shots (doses) and Margaret Keenan will have to go for a second dose in three to four weeks as required by the drug makers and UK authorities.
The UK government has placed an order for 40 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which has been found to be 95% effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 trials in preventing the spread of a virus that has killed over 1.4 million people across the world with its devastating impact on the global economy.
The UK government had on November 20, formally asked its medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to conduct a study of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a view to determining its suitability, the first step in making it available outside the United States.
The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with over 61,000 deaths from about 1.6 million cases of the coronavirus pandemic.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who spent days in intensive care due to Covid-19 earlier in this year, described this as a huge step forward in UK’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.
The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who offered to have the vaccine on live television to allay public fears and Stephen Powis, Medical Director for NHS England, both said they found it very emotional watching the vaccine programme rollout.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. With each person requiring 2 doses, that should be enough to vaccinate 20 million people in a country with about 67 million population.
About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with residents of care homes and those that take care of them, those above 80 years and some categories of health service workers, expected to be top priority to get this vaccine.
What you should know:
- The US drugmaker, Pfizer Inc, on November 18, 2020, announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, which it is developing in collaboration with BioTNech, showed it was 95% effective, thereby paving the way for the company to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot.
- Pfizer said they had no serious safety concerns in a trial that involved almost 44,000 participants as their vaccine protected people of all ages and ethnicities.
Why this matters
The availability of COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that the dreaded pandemic would soon be dispensed with. Undoubtedly, COVID-19 vaccination will help stop the infections from spreading further.
As good as wearing masks and social distancing are in helping to reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, they are still not adequate as vaccines seem to work with the immune system to enable it readily fight the virus if exposed.