The Lagos State House of Assembly has issued a series of directives to ride-hailing companies operating in the state, including Uber, Bolt, InDrive, Rida, and LagRide, as part of ongoing efforts to address alleged exploitation of drivers on their platforms.

According to the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), among the key directives issued during a recent public hearing are a comprehensive audit of driver payments, deductions, and commission structures, and a demand for immediate justification of the widespread and opaque deactivation of drivers.

The Lagos State Chairman of the Union, Mr. Azeez Jaiyesimi, in a statement released on Thursday, disclosed that the Assembly also mandated ride-hailing companies to submit their working terms and agreements, with a view to instituting reforms that will end exploitative digital practices.

He said the lawmakers further called for the development of a new legislative framework to guarantee driver welfare, safety, and fair earnings.

End of exploitation

With the intervention of the Assembly, Jaiyesimi declared that an end has come to what he described as years of exploitation, silence, and impunity in the industry.

“The hearing sent a resounding message: the era of silence, exploitation, and impunity in the ride-hailing sector is coming to an end.

“This is more than a labour dispute, it is a fight against digital colonialism and modern-day exploitation masked as innovation,” Jaiyesimi said.

He added that the hearing exposed the harsh realities beneath glossy tech platforms, describing it as a system profiting off the labour and lives of Nigerian workers without offering basic protections.

Issues raised at the hearing

He noted that the union had tabled several key concerns at the hearing, including:

Rampant insecurity, with many drivers losing their lives while on duty and receiving no compensation or support from the platforms.

Unfair practices such as arbitrary driver deactivations, high commission rates, and a lack of transparency in earnings.

Inadequate rider verification processes.

The need for reduced commissions, mandatory welfare contributions, and accessible health insurance for all drivers.

The hearing was convened by the Lagos Assembly’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Public Petitions and has been adjourned, with a new date expected to be announced.

AUATON also acknowledged the support of the Lagos chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), particularly its Chairperson, Mrs. Funmi Sessi, whose testimony at the hearing helped amplify the concerns of drivers.

“The movement has begun. We will not be silenced. We will organise, mobilise, and demand justice until every app-based transport worker in Nigeria is treated with dignity, fairness, and respect,” Jaiyesimi said.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned five major ride-hailing companies, Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide, to appear for a public hearing following a petition by drivers accusing the platforms of unsafe practices, unfair pricing, and suppression of labour rights.