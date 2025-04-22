Bolt, Uber, and other app-based drivers in Lagos will shut down operations and refuse rides on May 1, 2025, as part of a 24-hour protest against what they describe as poor working conditions and anti-labour practices

The Lagos chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) said its members would stay off the apps on International Workers’ Day to demand fair compensation, safer working conditions, and respect for their rights.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the union’s Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye, on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The protest targets longstanding issues, including poor wages, sudden and unjust deactivations, insecurity, and unsafe working environments. Drivers are also challenging excessive commission charges, the absence of proper rider identification, mandatory facial recognition systems, and other policies they describe as exploitative.

If carried out as planned, the strike may cause widespread disruptions in mobility across Lagos. Many commuters who depend on ride-hailing apps for convenience and last-mile movement may face delays or increased costs from alternative transport providers.

According to Iwindoye, app-based transport companies have repeatedly ignored the union’s concerns and shown disregard for workers’ rights.

He said previous attempts at dialogue had failed, leaving the union with no choice but to apply what he described as “economic pressure” through a coordinated shutdown.

The union believes the May Day action will send a strong message to the companies that drivers are united and prepared to assert their rights.

It said the protest would be followed by a formal list of demands and a structured plan for negotiations, with backing from the media, labour groups, and other key stakeholders.

The companies named in the protest include Bolt, Uber, Lagride, inDrive, and Rida—firms which AUATON alleges have consistently prioritised profit over the welfare of their drivers.

Calling it a “global call to action,” Iwindoye urged for broader support, emphasizing that app-based drivers are not isolated individuals, but a collective force determined to be heard.