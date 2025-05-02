App-based drivers in Lagos have warned Uber, Bolt, inDrive, and Lagride, threatening a switch to local ride-hailing apps if their demands for lower commissions and improved working conditions are not met.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Mr. Steven Iwindoye, on Friday in Lagos.

According to Iwindoye, drivers are demanding fair compensation for services rendered, improved safety measures for both drivers and passengers, a reduction in commission rates to five per cent, and full recognition of drivers’ rights and welfare.

“If these companies fail to comply, we will move en masse to indigenous app firms willing to meet our demands.

“Three such apps are already operational. Additionally, our community is developing its own platform to end exploitation and modern-day slavery,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over the constant focus on making profits by the major platforms, while ignoring the well-being and dignity of the drivers.

He added that the recent May Day celebrations, which saw a 24-hour operational shutdown by drivers, signaled the beginning of a new phase of organized resistance within the app-based transport industry.

Iwindoye highlighted that the union’s national leadership had already submitted a formal petition to the National Assembly and that the Lagos chapter would soon petition the Lagos State House of Assembly and other relevant authorities.

He emphasized that the group would soon announce a picketing date to directly challenge the ride-hailing companies at the centre of the dispute.

He further stated that the aim is to keep up the pressure until their demands are met, making it clear that both the companies and the government will be compelled to take notice.

What you should know

Recently, Nairametrics reported that app-based drivers in Lagos, particularly those operating under platforms such as Uber and Bolt, had scheduled a 24-hour service shutdown protest on May 1, 2025, against unfair labor practices within the industry, such as high commission charges and poor working conditions.

The drivers are calling for improved earnings, reduced commission deductions by the platforms, and the removal of exploitative policies such as arbitrary account deactivations and the mandatory use of facial recognition technology.

The union accused ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Bolt, Lagride, inDrive, and Rida of consistently prioritizing profits over the welfare of the drivers who keep their operations running.