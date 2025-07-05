Energy strategist and CEO of Energy Inc. Advisory, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, joined Drinks & Mics for a raw, refreshing conversation on everything from Nigeria’s oil reforms to the evolution of the modern workforce. Hosted by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Tunji Andrews, and Arnold Dublin-Green, the episode explored the gains of 2025 so far and what might lie ahead for Africa’s biggest economy.

Rolake didn’t hold back, calling Dangote a “market maker” who’s not just shaping retail fuel prices but defining distribution, transport, and supply across Nigeria. With 4,000 CNG trucks, she explained, Dangote isn’t monopolising the market; he’s creating an opportunity for others to plug in. “He may not run all that,” she said, “but he’s creating jobs and opening up a whole new layer of infrastructure.”

The conversation took a personal turn as Rolake recalled the culture shock of returning to Nigeria in 2014 and being asked if she had mistakenly left out a few zeros when converting her salary for a global MBA application. Yet, despite the disparity, she highlighted Nigeria’s resilience and how she’s now leveraging her vast experience across sectors to lead her firm.

The trio also tackled a hot-button topic: Gen Z in the workplace. Rolake pushed back against the criticism that Gen Zs are impatient, arguing that many are “brilliant, bold, and boundary-pushing.” She believes the future belongs to those who don’t box themselves in—those juggling multiple jobs, skills, and passions. “You don’t have to be just one thing,” she insisted, echoing her multidimensional career across energy, finance, media, and entrepreneurship.

Want the full gist on energy reforms, Dangote’s real influence, and why the future of work might just be Nigerian? Watch the full episode of Drinks & Mics now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.