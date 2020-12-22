Business
Minister of Labour says ASUU will call off its strike in January
Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that ASUU is expected to call off their strike action in January 2021.
This follows the progress in negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government, which Ngige said had reached 98%.
According to a report from TheNation, this disclosure was made by the Labour Minister, while speaking at his home town in Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, on Monday, during the launch of Ngige’s free medical outreach at the Community’s Health Center.
What the Minister is saying
Ngige said, “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes. So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do. They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.
“Tuesday, we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow. Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.
“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will reopen in January.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ASUU had embarked on strike since March 2020, due to a dispute with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), which they were opposed to.
- Following months of negotiations and back and forth, an agreement was reached after the Federal Government promised to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion, and also that payment of their withheld salaries would not be done through the IPPIS.
- However, the Federal Government accused ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its gesture, after the union refused to call off its strike action, insisting that the government must pay all outstanding salaries and allowances before they would resume.
NIPC to launch Single Window Investors Portal by 2021
Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission has stated that its investors’ portal will be available by the first quarter of 2021.
The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced that its Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) would be launched in the first quarter of 2021.
This was disclosed by the NIPC Head of Corporate Services Division, Mr Sabo Isiaku, at the NIPC Media Retreat organised for the Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.
The Single Window Investors Portal is an e-business facilitation portal, an e-government initiative that would facilitate ease of business and investments in Nigeria when launched.
Isiaku revealed that the scheme would offer an automated One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) including online business registration, payment, workflow-based review and tracking features.
Other functions include:
- Automate applications for incentives administered by NIPC.
- Automate Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).
- Automate Investor Relationship Management (IRM) and Investment Profiling (OP).
NIPC also revealed that it had launched a One-Stop Investment Platform for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (OSIP RE/EE) developed in partnership with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP II).
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this month that the Federal Government had launched the One-Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria. The launch, which is an inter-agency cooperation MoU on the Green Energy Investment Platform, is guided within the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced that the Federal Government was willing to implement new ideas suggested in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) after the fallout of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
- Osinbajo, urged last month that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
Minister of Transportation inaugurates new port terminal in Apapa
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has launched a new port terminal in Apapa.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has launched a new operation command centre built by terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, to boost efficiency and service delivery.
While performing the inauguration of the terminal, Amaechi said that the completion of ongoing rail line projects would ease the movement of containers out of Apapa Port, thereby reducing massive pressure on the road infrastructure.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Country Manager of APM Terminals, Mr Klaus Laursen, in Lagos on Monday, December 21, 2020.
What the APM Terminals Country Manager is saying
Laursen pointed out that the new operation command centre will improve operational efficiency, provide a better working environment, strengthen the exchange of information and coordination in the movement of containers out of the port, as well as other benefits. The APM boss said,
- “The centre is the brain of the business. It is about day-to-day execution where information is exchanged. This is where we decide which box to put where at which time and the equipment to pick so that everything works together.
- “It will help locate containers whether to go on a truck or barge at the right time. It will also help to know where a container is and allocate a piece of equipment to lift the container. That is what the centre will help do.
- “With the type of terminal of this size and with this equipment, we should be able to put around 40 to 45 moves per hour across the quay. It will improve productivity. We are targeting about 700 deliveries per day and we will like to double that so we need stronger delivery capabilities, so the importers and the exporters in Nigeria can get faster access to their cargo and possibly at a cheaper rate.”
In addition, Laursen expressed the company’s support for the Federal Government’s effort to develop a rail transportation system for the movement of goods out of the port in order to reduce road traffic.
What you should know
- The concessioning of the major ports in the country to private terminal operators by the Obasanjo administration in 2006 was done to improve efficiency and productivity in the Nigerian Ports Sector.
- There have been some massive improvements in ports operations as evidenced in the huge investments by the terminal operators and high-level efficiency in the ports.
- However, with most of the country’s importation coming through the Lagos ports with the attendant traffic and pressure on the road infrastructure, the commissioning of the rail line projects in and out of the ports will massively relieve this pressure and further improve on efficiency.
Continuous increase in inflation rate may weaken economy – CBN report
A majority of respondents in a CBN survey believe a continuous inflation rate may weaken the economy.
The Inflation Attitudes Survey report for Q4 2020, conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that a majority of respondents believe a continuous inflation rate may weaken the economy.
Respondents were asked what would become of the Nigerian economy if prices started to rise faster than they do now. The survey result showed that:
- 60.1.8% of the respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker.
- 8.4% stated that it would be stronger.
- 12.8% of the respondents believed it would make a little difference.
- 7.9% did not know.
When asked how prices have changed over the past 12 months, respondents gave a median answer of 6.2%. Of the total respondents:
- 1.7% thought prices had gone down or not changed.
- 79.1% felt that prices had risen by at least 3.0%.
- 18.3% felt that prices inched up by more than 1.0% but less than 3.0 per cent.
- 0.9% had no idea.
The survey results is consistent with the notion that inflation constrains economic growth.
Key highlights from the report
- Respondents believe that the economy will end up weaker if prices start to rise faster than they do now.
- Given a trade-off between inflation and interest rates, more respondents prefer interest rates to fall than inflation rate.
- Majority of the respondents have no idea as to who influences the direction of interest rates in Nigeria.
Why this matters
- Inflation expectations and public understanding of what influences them are important parameters for effective monetary policy formulation. Taking people’s opinions into consideration when formulating policies increases the likelihood of formulating sustainable policies, compared with when policies are formulated without recourse to people’s opinions.
What you should know
- The conduct of the Inflation Attitudes Survey (IAS) by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria commenced in June 2009.
- The Statistics Department collects on a quarterly basis, the views of households on changes in prices of goods and services in the last twelve months, and their expectations of price changes over the next twelve months.
- Respondents’ opinions were used to further explore the general public’s understanding of the country’s monetary policy framework.
- The 2020 Q4 Inflation Attitudes Survey was conducted during the period of 16-25 November 2020, with a sample size of 2070 Households randomly selected from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country. The Q42020 survey had a response rate of 98.7per cent.
- Nairametrics recently reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November as food inflation spikes.