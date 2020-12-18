Cryptocurrency
1,070 investors own at least $6,500,000 worth of Ethereum
Ethereum Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070.
Crypto investors are significantly buying the world’s widely known utility crypto, Ethereum, at record levels.
Its rise has not been surprising to many in the crypto-verse, as the number of investors owning at least 10,000 Ethers reached a 9-month high.
Data retrieved from a crypto analytic firm, Glassnode showed Ethereum ETH Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070.
The previous 9-month high of 1,067 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 10k coins. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are counted, contracts are excluded.
- At the writing of this publication, Ethereum traded at $644.99 with a daily trading volume of $24.2 billion. Ethereum is up 1.01% in the last 24 hours.
- The world’s widely used utility crypto has a market value of $73.45 billion.
What this means: The strong move with this crypto asset has to do with Ethereum 2.0 upgrade which aimed to address the network’s scalability and security coupled with the bias that it is widely used for many processes.
What you must know:
- Ethereum is utility crypto created for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
- Gas is the token that energizes Ethereum’s blockchain. It is the standard used to calculate the number of charges an individual needs to pay in order to make transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.
World’s most valuable Crypto exchange, Coinbase files for IPO
Coinbase, today issued a statement on filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.
Coinbase the world’s most valuable and largest American cryptocurrency exchange, on Thursday, has issued a statement regarding the filing of its initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the first by any major crypto company in going public.
In a press release issued by the company, it gave insights to the draft filed to the American regulators by saying;
- Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
- This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).
- This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
Coinbase remains by far the most valuable crypto exchange in the world which was most recently valued at around $8 billion. It is the largest American-based cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and leading crypto brand respected by many institutional investors.
Coinbase’s IPO filing comes at a time Bitcoin, the world’s flagship crypto gained past $20,000 on Wednesday night, crossing the $21,000 and $22,000 hurdles in the hours afterward, and reaching the historic $23,000 mark on Thursday
Ripple’s XRP on a grand slam win, gains 20%
The third most valuable crypto, XRP, is fast becoming investors’ delight.
At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.57077, gaining 20.12% on the day. It was the largest daily percentage gain seen since 2017.
- Such gain has pushed XRP’s market value to $26Billion or 4.15% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its highest, XRP’s market capitalization was $32Billion.
- XRP had traded in a range of $0.56028 to $0.58249 in the previous twenty-four hours.
- However, in the last one week, XRP has depreciated by 3.25%. The volume of XRP traded in for the day to the time of writing was $16Billion or 8.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4399 to $0.5852 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 82.65% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Wealthy investors seem to be upping their game in the last lap of the year as regards moving XRP, the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Many crypto experts anticipate that the movement of such cryptos are coming from major stakeholders of Ripple, on the bias that some of these wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
What you should know
XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Ethereum flying high, up 10%
Ethereum investors are now smiling to the bank amid high returns seen in the second most valuable crypto market.
Ethereum was trading at $650.87 by 03:10 am GMT on Thursday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.
- The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market value to $74 Billion or 11.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $136 Billion.
- The widely known utility crypto, Ethereum, is on ‘fire’, taking into account high buying interests seen by global investors as it trades above $650.
What this means: Ethereum has gained more than 290% year to date alone, and it seems the party for its investors is just starting amid recent price action revealing high demand for the popularly known utility crypto.
Over the week, Ethereum’s value has appreciated by 13.3%. The volume of Ethereum traded for the day to the time of writing was about $18 Billion or 9.18% of the total volume of all crypto market.
What you should know
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
- Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns.
- However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
