1,070 investors own at least $6,500,000 worth of Ethereum

Crypto investors are significantly buying the world’s widely known utility crypto, Ethereum, at record levels.

Its rise has not been surprising to many in the crypto-verse, as the number of investors owning at least 10,000 Ethers reached a 9-month high.

Data retrieved from a crypto analytic firm, Glassnode showed Ethereum ETH Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070.

The previous 9-month high of 1,067 was observed earlier today.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070 Previous 9-month high of 1,067 was observed earlier today View metric:https://t.co/paW9ojeWBw pic.twitter.com/GQ5ueIVNW9 — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 17, 2020

Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 10k coins. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are counted, contracts are excluded.

At the writing of this publication, Ethereum traded at $644.99 with a daily trading volume of $24.2 billion. Ethereum is up 1.01% in the last 24 hours.

The world’s widely used utility crypto has a market value of $73.45 billion.

What this means: The strong move with this crypto asset has to do with Ethereum 2.0 upgrade which aimed to address the network’s scalability and security coupled with the bias that it is widely used for many processes.

What you must know: