Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s XRP on a grand slam win, gains 20%
The third most valuable crypto, XRP, is fast becoming investors’ delight.
At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.57077, gaining 20.12% on the day. It was the largest daily percentage gain seen since 2017.
- Such gain has pushed XRP’s market value to $26Billion or 4.15% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its highest, XRP’s market capitalization was $32Billion.
- XRP had traded in a range of $0.56028 to $0.58249 in the previous twenty-four hours.
- However, in the last one week, XRP has depreciated by 3.25%. The volume of XRP traded in for the day to the time of writing was $16Billion or 8.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4399 to $0.5852 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 82.65% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Wealthy investors seem to be upping their game in the last lap of the year as regards moving XRP, the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Many crypto experts anticipate that the movement of such cryptos are coming from major stakeholders of Ripple, on the bias that some of these wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
What you should know
XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum flying high, up 10%
Ethereum investors are now smiling to the bank amid high returns seen in the second most valuable crypto market.
Ethereum was trading at $650.87 by 03:10 am GMT on Thursday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.
- The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market value to $74 Billion or 11.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $136 Billion.
- The widely known utility crypto, Ethereum, is on ‘fire’, taking into account high buying interests seen by global investors as it trades above $650.
What this means: Ethereum has gained more than 290% year to date alone, and it seems the party for its investors is just starting amid recent price action revealing high demand for the popularly known utility crypto.
Over the week, Ethereum’s value has appreciated by 13.3%. The volume of Ethereum traded for the day to the time of writing was about $18 Billion or 9.18% of the total volume of all crypto market.
What you should know
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
- Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns.
- However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Cryptocurrency
Cardano bazooka by 10%
Cardano has just broken a strong critical support level of $0.15 amid a buying spree seen by crypto investors, thereby pushing ADA in gaining 10% for the day.
- Cardano was trading at $0.169425 01:11 GMT on Thursday, up 10.08% in the last 24 hours. It was Cardano’s largest one-day percentage surge since Nov. 28.
- Impressive gains seen lately in Cardano pushed its market capitalization up to $5.2 Billion or 0.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market value stood at $23.9 Billion.
- In the past one week, Cardano has appreciated by 13.63%. The volume of Cardano traded in for the day to the time of writing this publication was $990million or 0.54% of the total volume of all crypto market. Cardano traded in a range of $0.1349 to $0.1706 in the past one week.
- However, at the present price, Cardano has lost about 87.45% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.
What this means
Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform on the bias that it’s headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021. This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
What you should know
- Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name is the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin jumps to $22,100, still flying up
Bitcoin is on steroids amid incredible buying pressures prevailing in the crypto market. This is largely why the flagship crypto is above $22,000 for the first time—another milestone in what’s been an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset this year.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $22,100 with a daily trading volume of $49.3 Billion. It has been up 14% in the last 24 hours.
The most valuable crypto by market value has a market value of $407 billion.
Bitcoin has more than tripled since March, with the rally accelerating on Wednesday after breaching $20,500 earlier for the first time.
As the fastest ever-changing financial asset continues to gain traction at the speed of light, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
“You should also remember that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 2017, and after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.”
Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.