Cryptocurrency
Co-founder of Floyd Mayweather-backed crypto sentenced to prison for fraud
An American court has sentenced the managing operator of the fraudulent crypto investment firm, Centra Tech, to prison.
An American court, based in Manhattan, recently sentenced Robert Farkas, the managing operator of fraudulent crypto investment firm, Centra Tech, to a year and a day in prison.
Recent reports coming from the U.S Department of Justice revealed that Farkas successfully sought $25 million in crypto investment about three years ago, when there was an initial coin offering boom.
The initial coin offering famously included campaigns from popularly known American boxer, Floyd Mayweather and musician DJ Khaled, both of whom got into legal issues for failing to reveal that they were paid for the services rendered.
A report, as seen by Nairametrics, reveals that about 100,000 Ether units were seized and sold for about $33.4 million, and would be returned to victims of Centra Tech fraud.
- “In 2018, this Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) seized, pursuant to judicially authorized seizure warrants, 100,000 Ether units, consisting of digital funds raised from victims who purchased digital tokens issued by Centra Tech during its ICO, based on fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions.
- “The United States Marshals Service sold the seized Ether units for approximately $33.4 million earlier this year. Following entry of a final order of forfeiture; these funds, and other forfeited fraud proceeds will be available for potential use in a remission program that the Department of Justice intends to create to compensate victims of the Centra Tech fraud.”
What you should know
- Centra was founded by Sam Sharma, Raymond Trapani and Robert Farkas.
- ICO is an acronym for Initial Coin Offering, which is a process that involves raising capital for a new crypto offering. It’s similar to Initial Public Offering in principle.
- An ICO typically involves selling a new crypto at a discount, primarily for the company to raise funds. If such cryptocurrency outperforms and gains in value – often based on speculation – the investor earns a profit.
Cryptocurrency
Pigs on a rampage, XRP drops 10%
Ripple is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
Ripple’s crypto-token, XRP, is presently under pressure amid record selling seen lately in the cryptoverse.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.451407 with a daily trading volume of $9.269 billion. XRP is down 9.77% for the day. It’s presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.5 billion.
What this means: Many crypto experts predict that global investors are cashing out big time amid the allure of free Spark tokens, causing investors to buy initially at record numbers. This has led XRP to gain over 150% within a few weeks.
Nairametrics anticipates that prevailing selling pressures seen lately might persist if it breaks below its critical support level of $0.45.
What you must know: XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Meanwhile, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has reaffirmed that the company can be forced by an overwhelming number of market participants to upgrade its processes, regardless of if it agrees with the decision or not. This is due to its strong democratic principles and in response to critics who accused it of often manipulating the process as regards the liquidity and pricing of XRP. He said:
“There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants rules to change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.”
Yes. There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants a rules change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.
— David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 2, 2020
Cryptocurrency
UniSwap all time trading volume surpasses $50 billion
Uniswap founder, Hayden Adams revealed the exchange has processed a lifetime volume of $51.7 billion across 26,000 trading pairs.
Popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap has just recorded a huge landmark in the crypto-verse.
It has now surpassed $50 billion in all-time trade volume, within a short time frame.
Some hours ago, Uniswap founder, Hayden Adams shared the data recently recorded by the decentralized exchange via his Twitter handle revealing the exchange has processed a lifetime volume of $51.7 billion across 26,000 trading pairs — equaling nearly $2 million per pairing on average.
🤯 Looks like @UniswapProtocol passed $50b in all time volume last week.
🧦 This is split across 26,000 unique trading pairs
🚀 Just need to do this 19 more times to hit 1 trillion pic.twitter.com/P4eQTnX4Aq
— Hayden Adams 🦄 (@haydenzadams) December 14, 2020
What you should know: Members of the Crypto community are rushing into Uniswap, on the consideration that it’s the preferred structure for advanced crypto functionalities like yield farming, where global investors can earn huge returns by lending cryptos in exchange for interest payments.
How Uniswap earns money: Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
- Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
- Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network.
- Uniswap has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. It allows users to trade without a middleman or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
However, a significant amount of crypto stakeholders have recently expressed their reservations as regards the source of most of Uniswap exchange trading volume taking into consideration the platform features no KYC and no vetting process for listed Cryptos.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s market value can reach $600 billion – JP Morgan Chase
JP Morgan Chase has highlighted the recent $100 million Bitcoin buy from the leading global insurer MassMutual as a significant turning point.
America’s biggest and most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, recently stated that if institutional investors from emerged markets allocated 1% of assets to Bitcoin, that would result in additional Bitcoin demand of $600 billion.
This means bitcoin could almost double in valuation as it presently stands at $356 billion.
JPMorgan also revealed that the flagship crypto would attract more attention from institutional investors, and further buying pressures from such investors.
What this means: The leading financial juggernaut highlighted the recent $100 million Bitcoin buy from leading global insurer MassMutual as a significant turning point.
The report as retrieved from Bloomberg gave an in-depth analysis on why the odds are now with the flagship crypto asset trading near record highs.
“MassMutual’s Bitcoin purchases represent another milestone in the Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors,” JPMorgan strategists said. “One can see the potential demand that could arise over the coming years as other insurance companies and pension funds follow MassMutual’s example.”
“Bitcoin has dipped after hitting a record at the start of December but remains in sight of the $20,000 level, which it has yet to reach. Proponents argue the cryptocurrency is gaining more recognition as a portfolio diversifier amid dollar weakness, somewhat akin to gold. Others remain wary of such grand claims since the crypto world is prone to high volatility and bouts of scandal.”
Recall that Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. recently bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for investment purposes.
- The insurance giant acquired a $5 million minority equity stake in NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge that offers crypto services to institutional investors.
- NYDIG presently has about $2.3 billion in crypto assets under management, which would also help in facilitating custody services for MassMutual’s Bitcoins.
“The investment in Bitcoin will represent 0.04% of the general investment account of nearly $235 billion as of September 30,” MassMutual said.
