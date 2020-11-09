Cryptocurrency
THORchain, most profitable crypto in the last 24 hours
In one year, this amazing crypto, THORChain has gained about 2000% on its strong fundamentals.
Thorchain, a pretty unknown crypto is presently shaking the crypto-verse at a rate that beats the imagination of crypto traders.
- At the time this report was drafted, Thorchain price traded at $0.610724 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,533,703.
- RUNE price is up 20.7% in the last 24 hours, surpassing thousands of cryptos. It has a circulating supply of 210 Million coins and a max supply of 500 Million coins.
In one year, this amazing crypto has gained about 2000% on its strong fundamentals amid thousands of crypto prevailing at the ever-changing financial market.
What you should know
THORchain is a digital network that permits selected crypto to be exchanged without writing them on the currency blockchain, thereby enhancing speed in the time taken to complete a transaction. THORchain also provides a borrowing lending structure collateralized by users’ assets, as well as a network of financial liquidity shares to obtain profits.
What this means
THORChain works with decentralized nodes in running its platform, thereby avoiding any room for failure. It is key to note the manner it adjust its trading fees based on the size of the transaction.
THORChain will allow its users to stake their crypto tokens and enhance improving market liquidity, in exchange for a stake of the network’s earned transaction charges. It provides liquidity for $RUNE $BNB.
Cryptocurrency
Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
Crypto enthusiasts have likened the paronage of Bitcoin today to that of top tech brands like Google, Facebook and Apple a decade ago.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, recently aired his view on why buying flagship crypto, Bitcoin now would look like investing in today’s multi-trillion dollar tech brands 10 years ago.
In an exclusive interview with Block Journal, Saylor spoke on the key reasons his company invested $425 million in Bitcoin as a store of wealth option.
In the interview, Saylor said that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.”
Saylor goes on to liken the use of the cryptocurrency to that of other revolutionary digital service giants.
“And when I say digital monetary network I put it on the shelf next to Google being the first digital search network, YouTube being the first digital video network, Apple being the first digital mobile network, and Facebook is the first digital social network. It’s a pretty powerful thing.”
The CEO further disclosed that Bitcoin’s store-of-value properties beat those of the precious metal because the crypto asset is “harder, smarter, faster, and stronger” than physical gold.
Saylor also urged that considering Bitcoin’s 2020 yearly gains, buying now is getting in early.
“It’s got an upside that feels like buying Apple, Facebook, Google, or Amazon a decade ago. Where it could go from here is pretty interesting,” Saylor said.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, broke the news that Saylor convinced the board of MicroStrategy to allocate nearly all of the company’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment.
The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.
Cryptocurrency
A billion dollar worth of Bitcoin moved by unknown identity
Unknown person(s) has moved 63,500 BTC worth about $969 million in block 655,974.
Bitcoins reportedly worth close to a billion dollar has been moved by an unknown person.
This information was made known by Bitcoin Block Bot via it’s Twitter handle as it tweeted, “Whale alert! Whale someone moved 63,500 BTC ($969M) in block 655,974 a few minutes ago”
Bitcoin whales are definitely having the limelight in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 63,500 BTC ($969M) in block 655,974 https://t.co/7H1f8WLxWi
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) November 8, 2020
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at $15,239.39 with a daily trading volume of $30,058,250,226. BTC price is down -1.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
This is also coming on the latest benchmark showing the number of wallets containing above 100 Bitcoins, hit an all-time high today.
- Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 100+ coins just reached a 7-month high of 16,271
- The previous 7-month high of 16,270 was observed earlier today
Cryptocurrency
List of cryptos U.S investment banks are buying quietly
Investment banks are storing their value in deflationary currencies like cryptos which can be used to hedge inflation.
Well-known U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.
Data retrieved from Messari researcher, Mason Nystrom, showed a top U.S proprietary trading firm, Jump Trading – with expertise in algorithmic and high-frequency trades and 700 employees globally, accumulating six DeFi cryptos quietly.
What you should know
- Jump Trading holds at least $75 million in digital assets and is the 8th largest holder of COMP (Compound) tokens behind a16z and Polychain. Jump bought 47K COMP in the past 7 days.
- Jump also holds KEEP (Keep Network), HXRO, NMR (Numeraire), OXT (Orchid), and MKR (Maker). Jump invested an undisclosed amount in Serum and owns 40m SRM (~$32m).
- Andreessen Horowitz, a popular American venture capital firm, owns amounts of the flagship crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin (FIL), Maker, Compound, Celo (CELO), Orchid, Arweave (AR), Keep Network, and Handshake (HNS).
What this means
The many global economic challenges prevailing around the globe which include the exponential rise of COVID-19, inflation, and the alarming plunge in value for most fiat currencies have made paper money an unreliable store of value, pushing these elite firms to store their value in a deflationary currency like crypto, which can help them to hedge against inflation and further used to preserve wealth.
