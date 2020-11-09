Business
#EndSARS: Social media regulation would be used to punish critics of government – Amnesty International
AI has condemned social media regulation, stating that it could easily empower those in power to punish critics of government’s policies.
Amnesty International has stated that the proposed social media regulation which has been supported by Ministers since the beginning of the #EndSARS protests would be used as a tool to punish critics of the government.
Amnesty International disclosed this on Monday morning via its official Twitter handle, as it warned that such regulation would be used to silence critics and also punish them.
“Social media regulation could easily empower those in power to punish critics of government’s policies and actions, and anyone who asks difficult questions could find themselves liable to incredibly harsh punishment,” AI tweeted.
Summary of Social Media Regulation;
— Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) November 8, 2020
AI went on to list other negative impacts of social media regulation. It said, in summary, with social media regulation;
- Social media users will be punished for freely expressing their opinions.
- Govt. can arbitrarly shut down the internet and limit access to social media.
- Criticizing government will be punishable with penalties, including years in prison.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
“However, we must regulate social media in a manner that it does not become a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.
‘We will not fold our arms to allow purveyors of fake news and hate speech to use the social media to destabilize the country,” he said.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, stated that social media regulation will have to go through due process in the National Assembly.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
Economic diversification and ethical leadership, key to resolving Nigeria’s economic crisis – NCC
Danbatta has stated the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership is the panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) explained that economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government are the key remedies to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
This statement was made by Professor Danbatta during the presentation of a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the Post-Oil Nigerian Economy: A Public Sector Perspective” at a two-day hybrid (online and onsite) Annual Directors Conference (ADC) organized by the Institute of Directors (IoD).
During his presentation, he said that the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government is the panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
Danbatta explained that Nigeria’s economic shift to oil revenue following the discovery of oil in the 1970s, led to the relegation of agriculture, which was the source of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.
However, he disclosed that the government has realized that Nigeria cannot be solely dependent on oil earnings anymore, hence the decision of the FG to explore ways of diversifying the economy.
Economic diversification, according to Danbatta, is the process of shifting an economy away from a single income source towards multiple sources from a growing range of sectors and markets.
However, a well-implemented diversification strategy would bring about inclusive growth across all sectors of the economy, and this will increase productivity, create jobs, and provide the basis for sustained economic growth.
The EVC noted that the Federal Government has made several attempts at economic diversification and such attempts have had little impact as the majority of them have folded up, while others are finding it difficult to survive.
He explained that the situation has further been compounded by the recent economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affected the global economy, including Nigeria. He disclosed that Ethical Leadership in this regard will play a huge role in ensuring National Sustainability.
Zeroing on the centrality of ethical leadership in the public sector, Danbatta said in order to achieve national sustainability in the post-oil Nigerian economy, the highest standard of ethical leadership is required of all leaders especially in the public sector.
What they are saying
While speaking at the event, The EVC of NCC said, “Ethical leadership is essential for sustainable development of a Country. Nurturing an ethical leadership culture is essential and this will determine the transformation and overall development of the Country. Nigeria stands at the threshold of history and would definitely need ethical leaders to ensure sustainability in the post-oil era as government takes positive steps to diversify the economy.”
FG committed to increasing hydrocarbon export base to boost employment – Minister
The Minister assured Nigerians of the FG’s commitment to increase employment opportunities in the country via hydrocarbon exploration.
The Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, announced that the Nigerian government remains committed to increasing its hydrocarbon export base, which she says will increase employment opportunities for Nigerians.
The Minister disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja in a meeting with stakeholders on the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed Ameshi and Enyi Field Development Project, by Sterling Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO). She also added that increasing clean Hydrocarbon exports is one of the main economic priorities of the administration.
The Minister said that Hydrocarbon exploration must be done in an ecofriendly and clean way to prevent negative effects like environmental degradation.
She added that the FG is serious about environmental permits on hydrocarbon drilling sites, citing the Environmental Impact Assessment Act which gives the power for a stop-work order to oil drilling companies.
“Towards this end, and in exercise of its regulatory responsibilities, the ministry of environment has observed that SEEPCO did not obtain all the required regulatory permits before embarking on drilling at a site, in clear violation of section 62 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act.
“Consequently, a stop-work order of July 6, 2020 was issued to SEEPCO,” she said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in September that NNPC signed a gas development deal with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), for the development and commercialization of gas from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143.
Also reported in September was that crude oil exports accounted for 70% (N1.55 trillion) of the total value of exports in Q2 2020. However, crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 60.5% year-on-year.
Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) dropped by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter (Q2) of 2019.
Spain took over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. The European nation got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 as against the 9.87% (N402.93 billion) recorded in Q1 2020.
FG should release all what is due to ASUU without the conditionality of IPPIS- ASUU
ASUU has continued to reiterate that the IPPIS system must be taken off the table, as a condition to call off its ongoing strike in the country.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to meet its demands without the conditionality of the IPPIS system.
This was disclosed in Abuja by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, in a statement on Sunday evening and warned that the strike will continue if ASUU’s demands are not met.
In Sunday’s statement, ASUU said it is struggling to make sure youths return to schools and receive quality education.
“Our Union is struggling to ensure that the children of the poor, who cannot afford the prohibitive cost paid in private universities or do not have opportunities to study outside Nigeria, get quality education which is not priced beyond their reach.
“This will only happen when government adequately funds public universities and addresses the rot and decay in them. ASUU has shifted positions in some respects.
“For instance, our members have reduced their demand of one tranche N220bn of the outstanding revitalization fund by 50 per cent.
“The Union has also agreed that N30bn out of the so far verified arrears of N40bn of the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) be paid to our members, while the balance of N10bn could be spread over the next two tranches. We were equally making steady progress on other issues,” Prof Ogunyemi said.
He added that the NUC presented the Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal universities, which is in its final testing days with the NITDA. The system was developed by ASUU members unlike the World Bank funded IPPIS.
“Last Thursday, 5th November, 2020, the National Universities Commission (NUC) facilitated the presentation of UTAS to Vice-Chancellors and Bursars of federal universities. All questions raised at the four levels of presentation of UTAS were satisfactorily answered.
“With the full cooperation of the concerned agencies, the final test with NITDA could be completed as a matter of days and UTAS adopted in place of IPPIS in our universities.
“ASUU disagrees with government on the use of IPPIS during the so-called transition period. In practical terms, there is no transition period if government is sincere,” Prof Ogunyemi said.
ASUU claims the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has illegally seized deducted union due in the past 9 months and urges that the FG release all its dues without conditionality of IPPIS.
“But, in furtherance of the attack on ASUU, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) has illegally seized all the deducted union check-off dues of our members in the last nine months.
“So, government should release all what is due to ASUU members and the union without the conditionality of IPPIS.
“That would enable us conclude on the outstanding five demands including revitalization, EAA, renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, inauguration of the Visitation Panels.
“Others are proliferation of State universities and governance issues in them to pave way for the quick resolution of the lingering crisis.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that ASUU insisted there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government, after it revealed some Lecturers only received N8000 a salary.
“In fact, there were Professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system,” Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said.
ASUU also disclosed last month that they are waiting for the government to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a homegrown payment platform created by ASUU in place of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
ASUU said it will suspend the strike embarked upon on March 23, 2023, if the Federal Government pays their withheld salaries and completes the negotiations of what led to the strike. The union accused the government of trying to use hunger – a weapon of war, to suppress its members.