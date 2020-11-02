Business
#EndSARS: Social media regulation will go through the due process – Youth Minister
The Minister said the government has a responsibility to make sure that there is a level of control where there is fake news.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that social media regulation will have to go through due process in the National Assembly.
There have been calls to regulate social media, as the Federal Government blames the internet for spreading fake news during the #EndSARS protests.
The Minister disclosed this on Monday Afternoon in an interview with Channels TV.
What you should know
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, last week said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
“They (#EndSARS protesters) mobilized using social media. The war today revolves around two things. Smartphones and data and these young men don’t even watch television or listen to the radio or read newspapers.
“We are sitting on a time bomb regarding this issue of fake news. Unfortunately, we have no national policy on social media and we need one,” Lai Mohammed said.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
The Youth Minister on Monday said the #EndSARS protests revealed the dangers of social media, citing Soyinka’s claims about the dangers of fake news.
“The protests brought home the dangers of fake news. Several months back, Nobel Laureate Winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, said fake news is like the bomb that can destroy the world and it is sure that the bomb will come from Nigeria,” he said.
“What happened during the protests has been reviewed to a certain extent. We have seen debunking of several of the stories of deaths that came up.
“Everyone is worried about the negative impacts of fake news,” he said.
He added that if a regulation happens, it would have to pass through the due process at the National Assembly.
“The talk around regulation, of course, we have a National Assembly, it will have to go through the normal process. We have a constitution, they will have to make sure it does not violate certain provisions of the constitution that has to do with freedom of expression.
“Where you have fake news destroying lives, the government has a responsibility to make sure that there is a level of control. It is not censorship but some level of control,” Mr. Dare concluded.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Business
WASSCE 2020 records 65.24% credit pass in 5 subjects, including Mathematics and English
1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
In a recent development, the West African Examination Council board has announced that 1,003,668 candidates out of 1,538,445 students that sat for the 2020 WASSCE examination – representing about 65.24%, obtained at least a credit pass in a minimum of five subjects, that includes English and Mathematics.
This is according to a press release by the WAEC and verified by Nairametrics.
READ: Over 1 million have applied for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund – Buhari
The address by the @waecnigeria Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, to announce release of results of WASSCE SC, 2020 today at the WAEC National Office, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/bKFGoM0O3B
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2020
READ: Implementation of revised service reflective tariff by Ikeja Electric
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that WAEC is set to release the 2020 SSCE result today being November 2, 2020.
- The latest figure indicates a marginal improvement of 1.06% when compared to the WASSCE 2019 results, where only 64.18% of the candidates that sat for the examinations recorded a minimum of a credit pass in English and Mathematics.
- Further breakdown of the result for the 2020 examination showed that, out of the over 1.3 million that recorded a minimum credit pass in English and Mathematics, 506,529 were female candidates representing about 50.47%, while 479,139 were male candidates.
READ: International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues
Key metrics
- 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
- Out of the 1,538,445 that sat for the examinations, 780,660 were male students (50.74%), while 757,785 were female candidates (49.26%).
- 19,129 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria participated in the examinations
- 1,456,727 candidates representing 94.69% of the candidates that sat for the examinations have their results fully processed.
- 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99% obtained a minimum of credits in any five subjects with or without English and/or Mathematics.
- The result of 215,149 candidates (about 13.98%) that sat for the examination has been withheld, in connection to various reported cases of examination malpractice, which is currently being investigated.
Business
EFCC invites Babatunde Fowler over alleged fraud
Babatunde Fowler has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.
Babatunde Fowler, the immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as he honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency over alleged fraud.
READ: FG to establish a new anti-corruption agency
READ: Ex-FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler reacts to President Buhari not renewing his tenure
The spokesperson of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics found that Fowler was invited on Monday morning over an ongoing investigation involving Alpha Beta Consulting – a tax firm.
Details soon …
Business
#EndSARS: SERAP sues NBC over charges on unprofessional media coverage
SERAP and 261 concerned Nigerians, civil society and media groups have sued NBC over charges of unprofessional media coverage.
Following a fine on some media organizations by NBC over what it termed unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protest, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and 261 concerned Nigerians, civil society and media groups have queried the legality of the court injunction asking Channels, AIT, and Arise TV to pay N3 million fines each over their coverage of the protests.
READ: #EndSARS: Attack on The Nation, TVC is an attack on free press – Lai Mohammed
In response to this legal anomaly, the aforementioned organizations have filed a lawsuit against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, imploring the court to “declare arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional, the fines imposed on the aforementioned media houses and to stop the NBC from collecting the money.” This is according to a report by PremiumTimes
READ: Minister says DSO in broadcasting will transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that NBC had fined AIT, Channels, and Arise TV over the use of unverifiable footages during the #EndSARS protests.
READ: FG says fund not a challenge to completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail but lack of workers
There are over 255 concerned Nigerians rights group who joined the suit as co-plaintiffs and some of them are; Premium Times Services Limited; Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development; HEDA Resource Centre; International Centre for Investigative Reporting; African Centre for Media and Information Literacy; and Media Rights Agenda.
READ: #EndSARS: Social Media must be regulated to prevent spread of hate speech – Lai Mohammed
In the suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2020 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja; the plaintiff, Messrs. Kolawole Oluwadare, Adelanke Aremo and Opeyemi Owolabi are seeking: “an order setting aside the arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional fines of N9 million and any other penal sanction unilaterally imposed by the NBC and Mr. Lai Mohammed on Channels, AIT and Arise TV, and on any other radio/television stations simply for carrying out their professional and constitutional duties.”
In addition, the plaintiffs argued that: “Section (2)(n) of the NBC Act and the Broadcasting Code are draconian and fundamentally negates the provisions of the 1999 constitution.”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What they are saying
In their words, “The NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed have consistently used broadcasting codes to suppress the watchdog roles of independent media, and to violate Nigerians’ human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, to disseminate and receive information, and hold their government and public officials to account.”
“The action by the NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed is arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional, as it is contrary to section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Nigeria has ratified. Their action is apparently aimed to clamp down on media freedom and Nigerians’ human rights.”
Lastly, the plaintiffs prayed that the court nullifies the N5 million and other penal sanction unilaterally imposed on 99.3 FM Lagos for discharging its duties.
Cynthia ifeoma Chukwueloka
November 2, 2020 at 3:36 pm
Governor Wike is killing igbos in oyibo porthacourt Nigeria right now and Nigeria government did not want to stop him right,Nigeria government should bring out wike phone number very urgent