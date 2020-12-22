NIPC to launch Single Window Investors Portal by 2021

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is expected to call off its strike action in January 2021.

This follows the progress in negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government, which Ngige said had reached 98%.

According to a report from TheNation, this disclosure was made by the Labour Minister, while speaking at his home town in Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, on Monday, during the launch of Ngige’s free medical outreach at the Community’s Health Center.

What the Minister is saying

Ngige said, “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes. So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do. They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.

“Tuesday, we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow. Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.

“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will reopen in January.”

