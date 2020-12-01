Business
FG launches One-Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy investments
The FG has launched the One-Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in Nigeria.
The Federal Government has launched the One-Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria.
The launch which is an inter-agency cooperation MoU on the Green Energy Investment Platform is guided within the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.
This was disclosed by the Rural Electrification Agency in a statement on Monday, after the signing of an Inter-Agency Cooperation MOU on the Green Energy Investment Platform.
Inter-Agency Cooperation MOU on the Green Energy Investment Platform, a One Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria:Earlier today, the REA, @nipcng, @PowerMinNigeria, today launched the One Stop Investment Platform (OSIP). pic.twitter.com/UArofLuqPh
— REA Nigeria (@realREANigeria) November 30, 2020
(READ MORE: FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi)
The One Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) was also launched by the Rural Electrification Agency, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, and the Ministry of Power.
“This OSIP platform is for Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) in Nigeria. The Launch was conducted within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), a technical assistance programme, co-funded by the EU and GIZ GMBH,” The REA said.
” I am happy that my team and I at the REA have had the opportunity to collaborate with the Giz GMBH, Nigerian Energy Support Programme, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and the Ministry of Power, right from the design stage of this very valuable project to the point where we now unveil it to the public,” he said.
“The OSIP platform serves as a hub for up-to-date information and opportunities in the Nigerian Power Sector. This allows stakeholders to have access to information on how best to do business in the renewable energy industry,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that The Presidency disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians that will benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems which is expected to commence this week will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that The Ministry of Power is in talks with a consortium of Western Investors that are set to invest upwards of $5 billion in the Nigerian Power Sector with a major focus on the renewable energy sector.
Business
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project on track to be delivered on schedule – Air Force
Nigerian Air Force has said that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track as agreed in the contract.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets have been produced and are presently being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who are in the USA.
The Air Force disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
A-29 SUPER TUCANO AIRCRAFT PROJECT ON COURSE FOR DELIVERY AS SCHEDULEDhttps://t.co/TUqPjdtLaX pic.twitter.com/FWk8a0GU3p
— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) November 30, 2020
It added that delivery of the aircraft would be on track as agreed in the contract, and urged the public to ignore rumours.
The Air Force said in its Monday statement that the news reports of the deal being in jeopardy had been taken out of context by the Senate Committee on Air Force.
The Air Force said, “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to media reports insinuating that the subsisting contractual agreement between the Nigerian Government and the United States of America (USA) for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, for which payment has been made, is in jeopardy due to “bad runway” at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji.
“The NAF wishes to state that the reports, which were purportedly drawn from remarks made by the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force while briefing the Senate Appropriation Committee on the 2021 NAF Budget proposal, were clearly taken out of context.
“For the avoidance of doubts, it is necessary to state that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track to be delivered on schedule and in accordance with the Terms of the Contract.
“Currently, 6 of the expected 12 aircraft have been produced and are presently being employed for conversion training of 6 NAF pilots who are in the USA, along with 26 NAF engineers, technicians and logisticians, who are also undergoing various trainings on the aircraft as part of the provisions of the Contract. Another set of 35 personnel are also scheduled to join them early next year.”
The Air Force added that the Kainji Runway base had been approved for renovation and that the FG was working to secure the funding needed for it. It added that the US Government had assured delivery of the 12 planes in due time.
“The United States Government, on its part, has also assured of its commitment to delivering the 12 aircraft within the agreed timelines, while the NAF will continue to work to emplace necessary infrastructure to ensure that the aircraft can be effectively utilized immediately they arrive the Country.
“The NAF is grateful to the United States Government for its support and commitment towards ensuring the success of the Super Tucano project. Whilst also thanking the media for their usual support, the NAF wishes to urge circumspection in reportage in order not to raise unnecessary alarm,” NAF added.
What you should know
- In 2017, President Trump approved a $600 million sale of twelve A-29 Super Tucano planes, described as light attack planes.
- Former US President Barack Obama had previously suspended the sale after a Nigerian jet bombed a refugee camp near the border with Cameroon, killing about 230 civilians who had fled from Boko Haram forces.
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
Business
Federal Government issues Merger Review Regulations 2020
The FCCPC has issued the Merger Review Regulations (MRR) 2020 with ancillary documents.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) under the aegis of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has issued the Merger Review Regulations (MRR) 2020 with ancillary documents.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, in a press release issued by the Commission today and tweeted via the official handle of the Government of Nigeria.
The @fccpcnigeria has just issued the Merger Review Regulations (MRR) 2020 with ancillary instruments. The Merger Review Regulations 2020 establishes a composite framework for application of rules with respect to notification & review of mergers under Part XII of FCCP Act 2018. pic.twitter.com/rsyIGh5arj
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 30, 2020
According to the information contained in the press release, the MRR 2020 establishes a composite framework for the application of rules with respect to notification and review of mergers under Part XII of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.
(READ MORE: Former Liberian President to sit on WHO review panel of COVID-19 response effort)
What you should know
In addition to the Merger Review Regulations, the ancillary instruments that have also been issued include:
- The Merger Review Guidelines (MRG) 2020 that provides guidance framework for the procedural and substantive review of notified mergers.
- Notice of Merger Form (Form 1) with Guidance Notes that explains filing requirements for notifications.
- Notice of Merger Form for the Simplified Procedure (Form 2).
- Negative Clearance Form to seek clearance for transactions where parties are uncertain about the applicability of the full review jurisdiction of the Commission.
- Guidance Notes about gun jumping and measures to uphold standstill obligations.
- Notice in respect of Indicative Timeframes for Merger Notification and Review Process.
- Templates for Waiver of Confidentiality and eliciting contact information.
- Model Power of Attorney.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Babatunde Irukera said,
“Consequently, the Commission’s previous Guidelines on Simplified Process for Foreign-to-Foreign Mergers with Nigerian Component is now replaced by the new Merger Review Framework.”
“The Commission expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders for their valuable contributions during the process of consultation. As a first step towards implementation, the Commission is convening a virtual Stakeholders’ Seminar in conjunction with the World Bank Group to sensitise and educate the public on the provisions of MRR 2020 and ancillary instruments.
“The virtual Seminar will also include participation from other competition authorities. The Commission invites all stakeholders, including businesses, legal & financial advisers, as well as other regulators to the virtual seminar scheduled to take place at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”
To register and participate in the forthcoming seminar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN sU4LL6iR3S7-6XAmk6g-_Q
Business
Recession: Cost of governance in Nigeria unacceptable anywhere in the world – Peter Obi
Peter Obi has urged the Federal Government to reduce the cost of governance, so as to have enough funding for critical sectors.
The former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has said the cost of governance in Nigeria is too high, and urged that it should be reduced to have enough funding for critical sectors like education and health.
He also called on the FG to step back in infrastructure funding and provide the enabling environment for private-sector led infrastructural development in Nigeria.
Peter Obi disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV this morning.
He said, “The cost of governance in Nigeria is unacceptable anywhere in the world. I have operated it and I know that the cost is too much. People cannot put food on their table, whereas our leaders are still drinking champagne. These are the things we should be bothered about and reduced.”
He added that the cost need to be reduced to make way for more funding in education, citing the Covid-19 pandemic which exposed Nigeria’s deficit in human development spending compared to other developing nations as populated as Nigeria.
“We need to reduce it to have money for critical areas of education. What happened with Covid-19 has shown us the consequences of several years of bad leadership and not investing in the education or health sector. You could see it, countries spending billions on education, while we are spending nothing.
“Indonesia is investing $50 billion in education annually, and they are 250 million. We are 200 million and not even spending $2 billion on education. Comparing both populations, we are supposed to spend at least $35 -$40 billion on education, meanwhile that is our entire National budget,” he said.
He disclosed that as Governor, he cut costs of governance by buying government vehicles from local manufacturers, especially Innoson.
He urged for a focus on debt burden of the private sector, which is a sign that the private sector is taking the risks to grow the economy.
“We need to make the economy productive, and its not rocket science. All we need to do is check nations where debt increased in private sector; South Africa is $490 billion in the private sector compared to less than half of that for the public sector, which shows an economy that is working. In Nigeria’s case, its the reverse and we need to support the engine of growth,” he said.
He also added that the private sector be made to take off pressure from the FG in infrastructure debt by building roads and regaining revenue through means like tolling.
“For infrastructure development, the private sector needs to be brought in to drive the process of gaining funding from capital markets for infrastructure construction and get the revenues through tolls. Nigerians are willing to drive around in good roads that are tolled.
“It must be private-sector led to make it more effective, FG’s role is to support. It’s not rocket science, it has been done before in Anambra. What we need is to have people who are competent and wealth creators. Let’s do what others are doing to get their economy productive, we have people making money without doing anything,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% in Q3 2020, marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter, Q2 2020.
In an earlier report, Obi stated that Nigeria needs to trim the unnecessary expenditure on its budget and redirect the economy towards a production-based one. He also warned that that the current recession would be worse than that of 2016, because debt raised by the administration was not properly invested.
The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, on Monday, November 23, 2020, said the country will exit recession by Q1 2021, as the Nigerian government is working towards reversing the declining economic trend in the country.