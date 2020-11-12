FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi

In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Federal Government through its Implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State, today, November 12, 2020.

This was announced in a statement released into the mainstream media by REA via its official Twitter.

The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the Government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.

This completed project in Eka Awoke community is one of twelve solar mini-grids under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 1 programme. The project will provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable electricity for the community members.

The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.

The 100KWp solar hybrid mini-grid power plant has 330 Panels and a 12KM distribution network.

It is expected to connect 300 residential buildings, 150 commercial buildings, and serve a community of 500 residents.

What they are saying

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, commenting on the project said:

“I must commend the commitment of Rural Electrification Agency under the leadership of a young and vibrant MD, in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects like this one across the six geopolitical zones.”

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, commenting on the project said:

“Ebonyi state will continue to remain grateful to the @NigeriaGov as well as the REA. Your programme is in tandem with the state govt’s policy in electrifying Ebonyi state. We are proud of you for this technological innovation.”