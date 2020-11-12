Energy
FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi
Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State.
In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Federal Government through its Implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State, today, November 12, 2020.
This was announced in a statement released into the mainstream media by REA via its official Twitter.
The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the Government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This completed project in Eka Awoke community is one of twelve solar mini-grids under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 1 programme. The project will provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable electricity for the community members.
The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.
The 100KWp solar hybrid mini-grid power plant has 330 Panels and a 12KM distribution network.
It is expected to connect 300 residential buildings, 150 commercial buildings, and serve a community of 500 residents.
What they are saying
The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, commenting on the project said:
“I must commend the commitment of Rural Electrification Agency under the leadership of a young and vibrant MD, in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects like this one across the six geopolitical zones.”
The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, commenting on the project said:
“Ebonyi state will continue to remain grateful to the @NigeriaGov as well as the REA. Your programme is in tandem with the state govt’s policy in electrifying Ebonyi state. We are proud of you for this technological innovation.”
Energy
NNPC, First E&P, commences oil production from Oil Mining Leases
NNPC, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company commenced oil production from Anyala Field.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company has commenced oil production from Anyala Field located in Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83/85.
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
The Anyala Field, which was discovered 42 years ago, is a shallow water asset.
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said: “NNPC is committed to monetizing 🇳🇬’s abundant oil/gas resources from all our assets. It’s in our informed interest to deliver gas projects in view of the resilience gas has shown in the market since COVID-19 outbreak & the value it delivered.”
He also noted that NNPC Group will continue to work with partners to deliver low-cost barrels in spite of the current market dynamics occasioned by the COVID19 pandemic.
READ: Crude oil prices up 12% in barely 4 days, triggered by OPEC+ proposed cuts
“We remain ever committed to delivering value to the 200 millon Nigerians, who are our critical shareholders,” he added.
What you should know
The NNPC group FirstEandP JV also operates the Madu Field, which is located in OML 85. It is expected to come on stream in 2021.
READ: New PIB amends royalties by oil firms as Sylva clarifies position on scrapping of NNPC
What it means
This remarkable milestone is expected to lead to expected peak production of 60,000bbl.
The milestone marked the introduction of hydrocarbon into the Abigail-Joseph Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) Vessel which was safely achieved at 15:00hrs on 21st October 2020.
READ: NNPC to recommence oil exploration in Lake Chad Basin
READ: $32 billion invested in Telecoms in the past 5 years – NCC
BREAKING: @NNPCgroup, @FirstEandP JV Announces Commencement of Oil Production from Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83/85.
Discovered 42 yrs ago,the Anyala Field located in OML 83/85 is a shallow water asset. This remarkable milestone will lead to an expected peak prodn of 60,000bbl. pic.twitter.com/hShd2tWMrU
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) November 12, 2020
Energy
FG launches CDMS, to monitor power networks across Nigeria
The Central Data Management System is to offer authentic data and the newest tools that can sustain the nation’s data-driven electrification plan.
The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power has launched the Central Data Management System (CDMS). CDMS is an online platform of the Nigerian Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) that monitors power networks across the country.
This is according to a report by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
The Central Data Management System aims to offer authentic data and the newest tools that can sustain the data-driven electrification plan under the domain nigeriase4all.gov.ng.
What you should know
- The platform has a satellite mapping of 350,000 settlement clusters; over 3,000 settlement clusters remotely mapped with over 2,600,000 buildings identified; about 50,000 kilometers of 33 kilovolts (kV) and 11kV power distribution lines being tracked across 21 States and the FCT.
- The Central Data Management System also remotely monitors mini-grids all over the country, to virtually evaluate their performance, using Application Programming Interface (API).
- The platform is sponsored by the European Union (EU) and the German Government, and was conducted in the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) – a technical assistance programme co-funded by the EU and Germany, while the German agency, GIZ, and the Federal Ministry of Power are implementing.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, said, “This initiative is part of our efforts to digitize the Nigerian power sector using new innovative digital technologies and processes that will help address many of the key challenges that our power sector is facing today. . . It is very remarkable to note that within just one year of starting the Central Data Management System project, the following primary data has been gathered, classified and stored on the Nigeria SE4All web portal being launched today.”
The Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Kurt Cornelis, said, “This CDMS will provide the government, investors and project developers with accurate data for market intelligence and planning needed to achieve Nigeria’s SDG7 goal.”
The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, opined that data for the power sector is vital for overall national development, she said, “Building on a solid database of these concepts can help to develop economic and ecological opportunities, and thus become an engine for sustainable growth.”
Why it matters
The platform’s launch is in line with the present regime’s commitment to Electricity Vision 30:30:30, a target to deliver 30,000 Megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2030 with at least 30% coming from renewable energy.
Energy
PENGASSAN declares strike over IPPIS system
PENGASSAN has threatened to shut down oil and gas facilities and the distribution of petroleum products across the country.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) announced on Monday that it is going on strike over the inability of the union and the Federal Government to reach an agreement over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment system.
This was disclosed on Monday by Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN during an interview on Channels TV.
READ: Update: Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG directs Tanker drivers to withdraw services in Lagos
What you should know
Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) threatened last week to shut down oil and gas facilities nationwide, citing a breach of agreement by the FG over the implementation of the IPPIS on members.
The unions accused the FG of failure to pay arrears owed to members in the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).
“Today, PENGASSAN has declared a strike,” Osifo said on Thursday. “Today our members are sitting at home and we will continually watch the situation and if we need to rev it up, we will definitely rev it up.”
READ: Chevron crisis deepens, as workers call for MD’s removal, facilities shut down
He accused the FG of negligence during negotiations, citing unpaid arrears to members of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which he said have not been remitted since 2019.
“It is negligence on the part of government representatives, that we are where we are today.”
He accused the FG of not taking it committee seriously to look into the matters of unpaid arrears, as government negotiators did not turn up for meetings.
“We agreed with the government that we should set up a technical committee that will look into these issues one after the other, to be sure that our specific earning in the oil and gas industry is taken care of.
READ: NUPENG, PENGASSAN support FG’s ban on fuel supply to border petrol stations
“At the end of the day, the committee was set up but the government was not committed to it. We fixed a date for a meeting and when our members got there, we waited from morning till night, and nothing was done,” he said.
He added that the association does not mind which tool is used to pay arrears to its members, but urged that any tool used should not short-change its members.
“For us in PENGASSAN, we don’t specifically mind the tool that the government will use in paying our salaries, but what we are saying is that any tool that you want to use in paying our salaries must not short-change our members.
“Today, they have forcefully enrolled our members in NNRA without data capturing and without biometrics.”
He said that members in the NNRA who were paid via the IPPIS system received at least 30% reduction in salaries and allowances not paid.
“In NNRA today, they paid them the last two months salary via IPPIS and it will shock you to note that most of our members got at least 30 per cent reduction in their pay and a lot of allowances that they earned were nor paid as well.”