Cryptocurrency
50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021
A respected crypto strategist anticipates 50% of the top 500 companies in the world will hold Bitcoin in their portfolios by the end of 2021.
A respected crypto strategist, Kraken’s Pierre Rochard, recently outlined why the world’s flagship crypto asset will see an explosion of corporate interest in the coming year.
In Kraken’s 2021 crypto outlook presentation, the crypto expert anticipated that 50% of the top 500 companies in the world would hold Bitcoin in their portfolios by the end of 2021.
Kraken's 2021 Crypto Market Outlook https://t.co/3GSqOZjAXR
— Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) December 17, 2020
“My boldest prediction is that if we take the S&P 500, the world’s largest corporations, I think that by the end of 2021, more than half of them will have Bitcoin on their balance sheet, and I think that will be driven by simple economics, which is that issuing shares to buy Bitcoin causes your stock price to go up more than the dilution.
“And so because that is the case – we have market data showing this – we’re going to see a huge amount of corporate adoption of Bitcoin, and we’ll even see like what [MicroStrategy CEO] Michael Saylor is doing, corporations issuing large quantities of bonds, fixed-income instruments – whether they’re convertible or whatever – in order to just bulk buy Bitcoin.”
The crypto strategist’s prediction seems to be already playing out, as business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, has of late been in a buying spree of Bitcoins, coupled with leading payments giant Square’s massive Bitcoin purchase few months ago.
Recall that some months back, Nairametrics revealed how a publicly traded company, MicroStrategy based in the world’s largest economy, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
Bottom line
It is critical to note that as global financial regulators begin to implement their regulatory framework, supporting cryptos like Bitcoin, it becomes a matter of months for global brands to increase their buying pressures on Bitcoin. The present price surely looks like a discount when considering those variables.
Cryptocurrency
3 rich men move $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin
Three wealthy investors moved over 55,000 BTC worth $1.241 Billion, some hours ago
Wealthy investors in the last part of 2020 have steadily increased the manner in which they transfer the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, as its price hovers above $23,000.
What you should know
Bitcoin holders are moving a significant portion of their BTC holdings, as three wealthy investors moved over 55,000 BTC worth $1.241 Billion some hours ago.
Nairametrics captured the 3 transactions as seen below:
- Someone moved 45,671 BTC ($1B) in block 661,955.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 45,671 BTC ($1B) in block 661,955 https://t.co/IyTNdlUw9a
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 18, 2020
2. Someone moved 4,599 BTC ($105M) in block 661,883.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 4,599 BTC ($105M) in block 661,883 https://t.co/pZWv2eYUSN
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 18, 2020
3. Someone moved 6,000 BTC ($136M) in block 661,877.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 6,000 BTC ($136M) in block 661,877 https://t.co/SWL4jX0xeN
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 18, 2020
When BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend that bitcoin finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, its price will go up, with its present demand factored in.
- At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $23,033.70 with a daily trading volume of $40.5 billion.
- Bitcoin is up 2.05% for the day. It’s the most valuable crypto with a market value ranking $427.8 billion.
What this means
Statistics obtained from BitcoinCharts revealed that wealthy bitcoin investors actually control a much higher 7,902,469 BTC or 42% of the total supply.
- That brings an affirmative bias that the movements of these large entities are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.
- This is an indication that more high net worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s bullish run to last until H2, 2021
A majority of panelists featured in Finder’s Bitcoin Price Predictions report believe that the BTC bull run will last until the second half of 2021.
The BTC bull run is set to last until the second half of 2021, according to the majority of the panelists (58%) featured in Finder’s Bitcoin Price Predictions report.
In a report exclusively sent to Nairametrics, the panel of 47 experts and fintech leaders expect BTC to more than double by the end of next year to $51,951 per BTC.
READ: $282 million worth of Bitcoins moved by a large entity
- 46% say now is a good time to buy Bitcoin,
- 43% hold, and
- 11% sell.
READ: Many millionaires plan to buy Crypto before 2022
Bitcoin developer, Jimmy Song, who believes the bull run will last until the final quarter of 2021, says both supply and demand is driving the rally.
- “The halving caused the supply to decrease even if demand stayed the same, that would explain why the price went up. Demand has gone up because of the insane money printing, so the combination has led to a pretty nice price-rise. I expect the supply shock to continue in 2021.”
READ: Winklevoss brothers become crypto billionaires
However, just over half of the panel (52%) think Bitcoin will see a sharp (50% or more) drop from its peak valuation at the end of this bull run.
- 36% say increased regulation could cause the rally to come to a halt and over a quarter (27%) said a share market drop would hurt Bitcoin’s price, many suggesting this would cause investors to sell cryptocurrency in favour of cheaper shares.
- The panel accurately predicted BTC would crack USD$20,000 by the end of the year, with an average December 31 forecast of USD$20,102.
READ: $1 million worth of Bitcoin giveaway on Twitter
The leading drivers behind the 2020 rally include large-scale public investments from firms like MicroStrategy and Square (cited by 72% of the panel), Paypal’s announcement that it will allow customers to hold Bitcoin (72%), large scale quantitative easing by central banks (66%), and a general sentiment shift and increased acceptance of the Bitcoin narrative (66%).
READ: 1,070 investors own at least $6,500,000 worth of Ethereum
The rally is being driven mostly by institutional investors according to 72% of the panel, with 17% arguing it’s been driven mostly by Bitcoin ‘whales’ and 11% retail investors.
Panxora Crypto Hedge Fund Managing Partner, Gavin Smith, who predicted that BTC will end the year at US$20,000, revealed Bitcoin will increasingly be used as a hedge against fiat currency by both institutional and retail investors.
- “Bitcoin is now being used as a hedge against fiat money printing by early adopters in both retail and institutional sectors. This trend is expected to continue. We don’t believe this will be an uninterrupted move higher, we expect the market will exhibit high volatility to both the upside and downside but with a clear bias to higher levels.”
READ: Ripple’s XRP on a grand slam win, gains 20%
Finder co-founder Fred Schebesta gave an end of year forecast of $17,500, saying he expects the cryptocurrency market to cool off.
- “The Bitcoin (and broader cryptocurrency) market seems to have entered a period of cool-down. While there doesn’t seem to be any slowing of institutional adoption that drives longer-term interest, it does feel reasonable to see it trade sideways or down into the first few months of the new year. If it does, it provides a stronger foundation for the period of growth many hope to see come into play.”
Cryptocurrency
$1 million worth of Bitcoin giveaway on Twitter
Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly payments app has teamed up with well known American rapper, Megan on a $1 million Bitcoin giveaway.
Cash App, the Bitcoin-friendly payments app owned by a publicly listed U.S. financial services company, Square, has teamed up with well known American rapper, Megan thee Stallion, on a $1 million Bitcoin giveaway.
The female rapper announced the campaign via her Twitter yesterday, the post has already gathered more than 60,000 likes and 8,800 retweets at the time of writing. The rapper encouraged her followers to post “#BITCOINMEG” in order to be a part of the giveaway.
READ: You can now buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple Pay
Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp ! To celebrate I’m giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can! Will be giving out this million units until its gone, so drop your $cashapp below w #BITCOINMEG to get a piece pic.twitter.com/Do1Mb5VWKY
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 17, 2020
READ: Ripple gains 12%, CTO owns at least a million XRP
- At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $23,110.53 with a daily trading volume of $65billion.
- Bitcoin is up 3.44% in the last 24 hours.
Nairametrics revealed Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63billion in BTC marked a massive increase of more than 1,100% when compared to the same period in 2019.
- Bitcoin revenue was by far the largest component of Cash App’s overall revenue generation of $2 billion, with all other revenue streams totalling $453 million or 22% of the total.
- BTC revenue minted $32 million in gross profit for Q3, an increase of 15 times the previous year’s profit of $2.1 million in the same period.
READ: $400 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity amid BTC dropping to $18,000
What you should know
Cash App works as a broker for BTC purchases, which it buys on behalf of the consumer in need; hence, it earns a commission from such transactions.
READ: Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
About Square, Inc.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing.
- Individuals use Cash App to spend, store, and invest money.