Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale moves 11,999 BTC worth $281 million
An unknown whale moved 15,022 BTC in block 662,678 estimated to be roughly worth about $281 million.
Bitcoin whales have been moving large stacks of Bitcoins at record levels, as 2020 draws to an end.
This is triggered by the strong bullish momentum in the BTC market amid significant sell-offs seen in major altcoins like XRP, Stellar, Ethereum, Cardano, and EOS.
According to data obtained from BTCBlockBot, a crypto analytic tracker, an unknown whale moved 15,022 BTC in block 662,678 estimated to be roughly worth about $281 million, about 10 hours ago.
What you must know: At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $22,990.06 with a daily trading volume of $52 Billion. Bitcoin is down 3.20% in the last 24 hours. It’s the most valuable crypto asset by the market value of $427 Billion.
- It’s key to understand that tracking Bitcoin wallet activity is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system. This makes it very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
- At the flagship crypto’s market, investors or traders who own large amounts of cryptocurrency are typically called BTC whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 BTCs or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, the circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend Bitcoin finds itself in.
What this means: Over time, as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, it’s possible that the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Although it is difficult to predict market movements, Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine Bitcoin’s trend.
Fear of U.S Financial regulators cripple XRP, tumbles by 61%
XRP traded at $0.26406, recording losses of 61.45%, turning out to be the biggest one-day percentage drop since May 28, 2015.
Crypto bears are clawing hard on XRP, amid a legal suit filed against it by a powerful financial regulator in the world’s largest economy
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.26406, recording losses of 61.45% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage drop since May 28, 2015.
- The price plunge seen in XRP pushed its market value down to $12.16 Billion, or 1.92% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market value was $31.6 billion.
- XRP had been trading around $0.25690 to $0.44785 in the previous twenty-four hours.
- Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.69%.
What this means: Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offerings to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- According to the complaint, in addition to structuring and promoting the XRP sales used to finance the company’s business, Larsen and Garlinghouse (Ripples’ co-founder and CEO respectively) also affected personal unregistered sales of XRP totaling approximately $600 million.
Meanwhile, in an official press release, Bitwise, a leading crypto hedge fund, announced recently that its holdings on XRP had been closed because its fund “does not invest in assets that are deemed securities under federal or state securities laws.”
It continued:
“Bitwise’s decision to liquidate its position in XRP was based on consideration of new public information from the SEC’s complaint.”
Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune
The movement of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Fortune wouldn’t lead to the downfall of the flagship cryptocurrency, says a crypto expert.
A highly revered crypto strategist, Andreas Antonopoulos, recently disclosed via a Youtube interview that Satoshi Nakamoto’s massive Bitcoin trove would be an easy target for advanced computers (quantum computers).
The crypto expert warned crypto investors about the importance of tracking Nakamoto’s BTC fortune, on the bias that if the dormant bitcoins start moving, it is likely not the doing of the anonymous Bitcoin creator.
“Therefore, a quantum computer, its first target, its juiciest target, it’s easiest to attack target is the Satoshi stash. How do we know if a quantum computer exists that can break ECDSA (elliptic curve digital algorithm). Simple, Satoshi’s coins start moving, and in fact at some point after a decade or so it might actually be the more likely explanation.
“So you see the coins moving and you’re like ‘Did Satoshi come back from the dead?’ or ‘Did a quantum computer emerge that can break [ECDSA keys]?’ As the years go by, I start leaning more towards, ‘Okay, it appears a quantum computer has emerged that can do this,’ but I think we’re still a decade away from that,” Antonopoulos said.
Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?
BTCs were created in 2008 by an unidentified individual or group using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The source code was released as an open-source code, and the digital coin (BTC) is created as a reward for a process known as mining.
However, the movement of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Fortune wouldn’t lead to the downfall of the flagship cryptocurrency, says Antonopoulos.
“It would cause a massive amount of volatility in the space by injecting an enormous amount of liquidity on the supply side of Bitcoin, but it would also once and for all resolve the question… This is characteristic of markets which are, ‘Sell the rumor, buy the fact…’
“If something starts happening that is unexpected, the market reacts badly, but as soon as that becomes expected, you get the opposite reaction. The markets go, ‘Oh well, I guess Satoshi’s coins moved. Bitcoin didn’t die completely, its price dipped.’ Well, now Bitcoin at whatever price it’s priced in now is a Bitcoin in which Satoshi’s coins have moved and are therefore part of the supply and priced in. Therefore, its future is now certain. That is no longer hanging over it…”
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $23,737.83 with a daily trading volume of $44.9 billion. Bitcoin is up 4.35% in the last 24 hours.
XRP suffers largest one-day percentage loss since March 12
XRP was trading at $0.40482 down 30.01% on the day, turning out to be the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.
Ripple’s XRP is sure in a bearish grip, amid legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $0.40482 down 30.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.
Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the SEC’s complaint, Christian Larsen, the company’s co-founder, Executive Chairman of its board, and former CEO; and Bradley Garlinghouse, the company’s current CEO, raised capital to finance the company’s business.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offering to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- According to the complaint, in addition to structuring and promoting the XRP sales used to finance the company’s business, Larsen and Garlinghouse also affected personal unregistered sales of XRP totaling approximately $600 million.
- The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to register their offers and sales of XRP or satisfy an exemption from registration, in violation of the registration provisions of the federal securities laws.
The U.S. Securities regulators had some time ago warned that crypto companies raising funds through the sale of crypto assets must adhere to federal securities laws.