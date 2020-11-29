Export of our products in West African sub-region now less competitive – MAN

The export of made-in-Nigeria products in the West African sub-region have become less competitive.

This was disclosed by the President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, in a statement seen by Nairametrics.

According to Ahmed, MAN members are losing market share daily to other African countries due to the closure of the border, as the sub-region had now become less competitive.

He said, “Major manufacturers of beverages, polypropylene bags, tobacco, cement, toiletries, and cosmetics industries were losing markets they had worked very hard to secure in the West and Central African region.

“These manufacturers were hoping to leverage their market share to secure a strong position in the African Continental Free Trade Area, which kicks off in January 2021.

“Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with its members, the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.”

He emphasised that the export group of the association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure, as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of 7 to 10 days.

“The increased traffic through our sea port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other port levies,” he added.

What it means

The implication of these is that manufacturers in Nigeria have continued to lose and are still losing market share on daily basis in the West African corridor, as the export of manufacturers products has now become overly less competitive.