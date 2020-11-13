Business
AfCFTA: Nigeria’s borders to remain closed till we can trust our neighbours- Trade Negotiator
Despite the ratification of the AfCFTA, Nigeria’s borders will remain closed until it can ensure neighbors don’t dump substandard goods into the market.
Nigeria’s Chief Trade Negotiator for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Victor Liman, announced that despite Nigeria agreeing to ratify the agreement, our land borders will remain closed until Nigeria can ensure West African neighbors don’t dump substandard goods into the market.
Mr. Liman disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday that the AfCFTA is a large opportunity for Nigeria as it exposes Nigerian producers to a large market.
“Our major focus is AfCFTA, as we are looking at a market of 1.2 billion people, it’s a big big market. Our focus would be to boost intra African trade from 17% to 25% as forecasted for 2025, and in the next couple of years move up to 50%.
“If we are able to trade up to the extent of 50% or thereabout, you are looking at a market size that would accommodate Nigeria’s trading interest. We need to put in effort to ensure that the AfCFTA works.”
He added that Nigeria needs to put in place structures to ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the agreement, especially securing the borders.
“We need to put in place rules to avoid countries or other forms of malfeasance affecting out trade interests, that means we need to be able to put our house in order in terms of our borders.
“We need to be more competitive, we need to be able to ramp up on our manufacturing, we need to have the right kinds of regulations. We have to be realistic, if border are not secure, we have a trade problem and national security problem. Every country needs to have a credible secure border, policy frameworks need to be put together that people can trace across borders without fear of violence.
“I believe and I know that Nigeria is running round the clock to make sure borders are secure from smuggling. Nigeria needs to sit with neighboring countries and say, if you do not secure your border, then we we would do A, B, C, put a sanction on you. Every stakeholder needs to take this on board to ensure that we need to have a secure border.”
Liman also added that Nigeria’s borders will only open when the FG can ensure Nigeria is not used to dump goods, as protecting that credible Customs cooperation is needed in West Africa to ensure an open border.
“The fact you are going into a free trade agreement does not mean you can’t secure your country, or can’t take steps to tackle trade malpractices, or take steps to address smuggling or national security issues.
“These are credible sovereign issues that countries can take steps to address. We need to take our time and ensure our borders are working, and ensure we have effective Customs management and cooperative assistance across the ECOWAS region.
“Borders will be open when we are sure and confident that we can trust our neighbors not to come in and dump on our market and bring in substandard products.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that the Federal Government announced that it has ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
Yewande Sadiku, CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said in September that Nigeria was more ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to her domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity which is 7 times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and other.
Tola Onayemi, Head, Trade Remedies Unit National Office for Trade Negotiations, disclosed in September that trade remedies to protect Nigerian producers from unfair and injurious trade practices from foreign companies that harm domestic industries were key factors for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, November 13, 2020, unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The car, which is a product of Stallion Group, was launched at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as the world’s number one, with the cost, put at about N24 million
While speaking during the unveiling of the product, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history, when they were assembling various Volkswagen products.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today unveiled the first Locally-Assembled Electric Car called Hyundai-Kona at the Stallion Group Automobile Factory, Ojo Lagos. #ForAGreaterLagos @StalliongroupNG @gbenga_omo @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/b8EAN4b6RQ
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 13, 2020
The governor was full of commendation for Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).
The Governor also promised the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which was started under the administration of former governor of the state, Babatunde Fasola, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first-class road construction project.’’
The Managing Director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish, while explaining the essence of the launch, pointed out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.
According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns are seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve a greener environment.
This appears to be a huge boost for the promoters of more environmentally friendly automobile and subsequently promote a green environment. This will also help to drive the Federal Government’s efforts to shift focus from petrol-based automobile to vehicles with a cheaper source of energy
President Buhari assents to BOFIA 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to the recently enacted Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari has today November 13, 2020, assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
This is according to a statement titled, “President Buhari Assents to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020″ and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matters
The BOFIA 2020 indicates an intention of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislature arms of government to enhance the effectiveness of our financial system.
The Act also updates or builds on existing provisions of the previous Act, especially in response to developments and significant evolution in the financial sector over the last two decades. It will increasingly encourage banks and other financial institutions to channel the much-needed credit to the real sector to support economic recovery and promote sustainable growth.
What you should know
The new Act repeals the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 as amended. This historic Act is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the new BOFIA 2020 also introduces a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and address the incidence of high non-performing loans within the financial system, which has been a key deterrent to lending by financial institutions.
Furthermore, it strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability amongst others. The Central Bank of Nigeria will hold structured engagements with stakeholders across various sectors of the economy on critical aspects of the Act in the coming months.
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
FG is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.
Fourth Industrial Revolution:
In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future.
The Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. pic.twitter.com/P07NVjBp4o
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;
- 3Dprinter
- Training facilities
- The digital innovation lab,
- Abuja MIT Reap Office,
- Co-working Space for startups
- Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
Why it matters
This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”