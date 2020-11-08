Economy & Politics
Biden should widen the AGOA for integration with the AfCFTA – Atiku
Atiku has urged Joe Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between US and Nigeria with regard to ACFTA.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Atiku disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle, while congratulating Biden for his election victory.
I congratulate @JoeBiden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.
“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy.
“Nigeria and the free world, have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and reecho globally,” Atiku tweeted.
He urged Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between both nations, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), as only free trade will fulfill its potential.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).
“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”
He added that Nigeria should look forward to working with Biden on the war on terror, and partnership with the US to end terror and poverty-related insecurities.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes.
Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government – Buhari
President Buhari has congratulated Joe Biden, saying respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.
The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the US President-elect, Joe Biden.
Buhari said Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government. The President disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle after confirmation of Biden’s victory.
Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz
“In a democracy, the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people,” Buhari tweeted.
The President of Nigeria added that respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.
“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes to edge out incumbent president, Donald Trump.
WTO: November 9 meeting to announce new DG postponed
The WTO has announced the postponement of its November 9 meeting which was scheduled to publicly announce the new DG.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday evening. A WTO document seen by Reuters said: “For reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November.”
Reuters also reported that WTO insiders said the delay was because there was “no indication the Trump administration – which will continue to govern trade policy in the weeks ahead irrespective of any U.S. election result – had switched its support to Okonjo-Iweala.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, was close to being appointed as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
A group of ambassadors also known as “troika” proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, giving her a clear path to becoming the first woman to head the WTO since it started 25 years ago.
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secured the support of the majority of the member-nations – but was yet to be declared and returned as the winner, as the United States opposed the consensus.
“It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, announced on Friday.
“I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations,” he added.
The WTO said they would continue consultations despite the postponement of the meeting. The headquarters of the WTO, Geneva, is also under new lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in Europe.
Senate tells State House to ensure Buhari stops foreign medical trips
The Senate has asked State House officials to stop President Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment.
The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, asked State House officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment and put the State House clinic in order and equip it.
They asked that the officials ensure it is functional so that the President would have no need to travel abroad for medical tourism.
This remark was made by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah, when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr. Tijani Umar, appeared before the committee to defend his 2021 budget estimates.
The State House official at the appearance before the committee, presented a budget of N19.7 billion for 2021, out of which N1.3 billion was proposed for the State House Clinic.
In his comment, Senator La’ah said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.
In his chat with newsmen after defending his budget, the Permanent Secretary promised to put necessary arrangements in place to meet the medical needs of the President and other top officials once the budget is approved.
What you should know
President Buhari has drawn a lot of criticisms from Nigerians and various stakeholders over his incessant medical trips abroad and the poor state of the health facilities in the country despite his promise to end medical tourism amongst public officers before his election in 2015. His first term in office was punctuated by several medical trips to the United Kingdom.
Between 2017 and 2018, he traveled abroad at least thrice for medical reasons and in fact, one of the trips lasted for over 100 days.
The President in 2019, lamented that Nigeria loses too much to medical tourism, urging stakeholders to come up with a solution.