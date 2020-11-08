Biden should widen the AGOA for integration with the AfCFTA – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Atiku disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle, while congratulating Biden for his election victory.

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 7, 2020

“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy.

“Nigeria and the free world, have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and reecho globally,” Atiku tweeted.

He urged Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between both nations, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), as only free trade will fulfill its potential.

“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”

He added that Nigeria should look forward to working with Biden on the war on terror, and partnership with the US to end terror and poverty-related insecurities.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes.