Joe Biden gains additional 4.6 million Twitter followers in less than 12 hours
Following his victory at the America polls, Joe Biden has gained over 4 million new followers on Twitter.
In less than 12 hours, US President-elect, Joe Biden has gained additional 4.6 million followers on Twitter. This according to findings by Nairametrics.
His followers moved from 12.2miliion followers as at 12:30 am GMT+1 to 16.8 million followers as at the time of writing this (7:30 am GMT+1).
This jump is largely attributable to the victory of the septuagenarian at the recently concluded polls. Recall that Nairametrics had earlier announced that Joe Biden has won the US presidential race having satisfied the 270 electoral college votes threshold.
What this means: The hike in Joe Biden’s Twitter followership demonstrates his acceptance and popularity globally, little wonder he achieved the highest vote ever by any American presidential hopeful with over 75 million votes.
Why it matters: The recent development is a big boost to the president-elect, especially as he strives to gain the trust and support of his country’s allies and friends and rebuild the frosty relationship prevalent in the outgoing regime. It also puts to an end questions over the popularity of Joe-Biden as implicitly implied by the outgoing regime, who raised alarm over the credibility of the polls.
What to expect: Nairametrics expects a further increase in the numbers especially in the coming days ahead when the legitimacy of Joe Biden will be confirmed.
World leaders congratulate US President-Elect, Joe Biden, as his team makes history
Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
Hours after the announcement of Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States of America, encomiums from notable world leaders have been pouring in for the septuagenarian.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that Mr. Biden had emerged successful after a keenly contested election.
What they are saying
Some of the world leaders and influencers that have reacted to the victory of Joe Biden so far include:
British Prime Minister Mr. Borris Johnson:
“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared possibilities from climate changes to trade and security.”
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives:
“We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”
Former U.S President Bill Clinton:
“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”
Jimmy Carter, another former U.S President:
“We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”
Hilary Clinton, Former Presidential aspirant:
“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”
Why it matters
The choice of who leads USA, directly or indirectly affect other countries. Therefore, the efforts by the aforementioned elites is aimed at ensuring peace and calming frayed nerves, especially as the incumbent president is questioning the legitimacy of the election, and has promised to seek legal redress.
Joe Biden wins US Presidential Election
Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to emerge the 46th president of the United States of America.
Joe Biden has finally won the 2020 general elections in the United States of America. According to CNN, this is after his hard-won victory in Pennsylvania, which puts him above the required 270 electoral college votes.
All things being equal, Joe Biden, who turns 78 at the end of the month, will become the oldest president of the United States, and its 46th president ending the era of the republican party in the helm of affairs.
Before the latest announcement, President Trump had held a wide lead over Biden in Pennsylvania on the night of the election, but as election officials counted hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, the race shifted dramatically in Biden’s favor, infuriating Trump and his allies, who knew the President’s path to the White House was over without the commonwealth.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the incumbent president, Donald Trump, had threatened to go to court over what he believed were electoral malpractices perpetrated by the Democrats. With the recent news, Nairametrics expects a series of litigations over the elections.
More details about the victory will be subsequently communicated through this channel.
Twitter labels 38% of President Trump’s tweets since Tuesday ‘misleading’
Twitter stepped up its effort to fact-check President Donald Trumps’s tweets and retweets.
Twitter has labeled 38% of 29 tweets and retweets in three days with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.
This was disclosed by The New York Times on Thursday.
According to the news platform, since early Tuesday morning, the micro-blogging site has stepped up its effort to fact-check the president, labeling 38% of his 29 tweets and retweets with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.
Although the president’s Twitter usage was fairly subdued on Tuesday, he quickly escalated his volume and rhetoric in the early hours of Wednesday.
He continued on Thursday, using Twitter to make unfounded claims about election fraud and to imply that he had won the races in states where no victor had been confirmed.
It said, “Twitter added labels to 11 of Mr. Trump’s tweets or retweets (although one tweet that Mr. Trump had shared was later deleted by its author).
“Most of the labels said Mr. Trump had shared content that was disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.
“But one tweet, in which Mr. Trump preemptively claimed to have won Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, was marked with a small reminder that those races had not yet been called.”
Trump’s response
Samantha Zager, the deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said,
“Big tech interfered against President Trump before Election Day, and they are now continuing that interference in the days after as they silence the president on their platforms.
“The American people deserve to know what is happening with this election, but big tech is only interested in stopping the flow of information to voters.”
Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesman reportedly said the company planned to continue to take action against tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information.
What you should know
In September, Twitter had said it would take aggressive action on tweets that misled readers about the voting process, discouraged people from voting or pre-emptively declared victory for a candidate.
Bottom line
So far, Twitter’s enforcement actions have focused on the president and people in his immediate circle, like family members and staff members.