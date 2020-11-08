Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the US President-elect, Joe Biden.

Buhari said Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government. The President disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle after confirmation of Biden’s victory.

Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020

“Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“In a democracy, the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people,” Buhari tweeted.

The President of Nigeria added that respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes to edge out incumbent president, Donald Trump.