CBN receives order to freeze bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS sponsors
CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The request was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed and was filed by the CBN on October 20, according to ChannelsTV
Some of the affected individuals are Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
The court order, which was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
What you should know
Gatefield Nigeria Limited had earlier sued Access Bank Plc for allegedly blocking an account used to promote media coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
#EndSARS: FIRS grants more tax palliatives
FIRS is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians.
In a bid to provide succor and support to businesses affected by the violent demonstrations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that it is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the ensuing negative impacts.
This was disclosed by the FIRS, through its official Twitter handle.
EndSARS: More Tax Palliatives to Cushion Negative Impacts
FIRS is not unaware of negative impacts of recent EndSARS protests on businesses across Nigeria. The Service has given more Tax Palliatives in line with Government's efforts towards assisting businesses in difficult times pic.twitter.com/HxwOK8boAU
— FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) November 6, 2020
What you should know
The tax palliative will come in form of the provision of an additional window of penalty, and interest waivers for businesses that pay up in full, the principal portion of their outstanding liabilities between now and 31st December, 2020. Such outstanding arrears could have resulted from:
- Self assessments, or
- Government assessments arising from desk audit, field audit or investigation.
This recent announcement is in addition to earlier measures instituted by FIRS such as:
- Extension of monthly WHT and VAT Returns filing to end of month.
- The option of paying in Naira at the prevailing Investors & Exporters (I & E) FOREX window rate on the day of payment. This is for taxpayers who earn their revenue in Naira and are facing challenges in sourcing for FOREX to offset their tax liabilities.
Why it matters
The recent announcement by the FIRS is geared towards resuscitating businesses affected by the arson, looting and vandalism which ensued from the violent protests.
This gesture should help to resuscitate economy.
#EndSARS: IGP seeks cooperation of traditional leaders to curb community violence
The IGP has called on traditional leaders to work with the Police on Community Policing.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has called on traditional leaders to work with the Police on Community Policing, in a bid to secure local communities from violence.
According to Channels TV, the IG disclosed this on Thursday in Owerri during a one-day working visit to investigate the destruction caused by hoodlums during the post protests riots.
What you should know
The Inspector-General, Mohammed Adamu announced this week that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country, following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
In his trip to Owerri, the IG tasked traditional rulers to work with the Police in ensuring a local community police framework.
He added that the Nigerian Police Force will resume recruiting Police officers from ward levels to secure communities.
He reiterated that protesting is the right of every Nigerian. However, riots and lootings will not be tolerated by the Nigerian Police.
#EndSARS: Lagos Police Command asks youth to desist from any protest
The Command warn individuals, groups of students to desist from any form of protest or gathering.
The Lagos State Police Command has warned any individuals or group of students to desist from any planned protest in the state.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government through its verified Twitter account.
According to the statement, the warning is sequel to a tip-off based on intelligence gathering from relevant security agencies that some unpatriotic elements and groups of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of destruction on the State.
It tweeted, “The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums. Premised on this, the Command, therefore, wishes to warn private individuals, groups of students and others who might be contemplating any form of protest or gathering whatsoever, to desist. . . The Police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threat or threats to public peace, which might be triggered by another protest in Lagos State.”
The Police Command, therefore, implored parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking or joining any protest in the State due to the possibility of another hijack by armed hoodlums to wreak havoc in Lagos.
“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law, order and public safety across the length and breadth of the State,” it added.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
The IG disclosed this in Lagos during a visit to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja to check out the burnt police stations in the state.