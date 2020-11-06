Company Results
John Holt Plc records 23.3% growth in profit YoY
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year, from N152 million in Q4 2019 to N188 million in Q4 2020.
Key highlights in Q4 2020 are:
- Revenue increased to N630 million, up by +121.9% YoY.
- Profit After Tax increased to N188million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N194 million, up by +23.6% YoY.
- Gross profit increased to N174 million, up by +255.5%.
- Earnings Per share increased to N48.3 million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Distribution expenses decreased to N75 million, down by -32.4% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N42 million, down by -124.3% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N139 million, down by -86% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N28 million, down by -39.1% YoY.
Bottom Line
The increase recorded in the firm’s profit for the period under review might be attributable to a lot of factors such as:
An increase in revenue by 121.9% YoY: This increase is due to a growth in sales of technical products and leasing services recorded over time.
Reduction in cost: The firm was efficiently able to manage its costs, and reduce distribution expenses, finance costs, etc.
Company Results
Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M.
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M (ended in September 2020) – a 23.7% increase driven by a rise in Local sales to N150.37 billion in 2020 9M.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the NASD OTC market.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to N150.63 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Revenue from Local sales increased to N150.37 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Gross Profit increased to N31.09 billion, +8.8% YoY
- Pre-tax profit increased to N11.49 billion, +1.51% YoY
- Profit After Tax declined to N6.65 billion, -11.1% YoY
- Earnings Per Share declined to N6.81, -11.1% YoY
- Non-Current Assets largely dominated by property and plant increased to N37.5 billion, +6.4%
Bottom Line
The increase in revenue is highly attributable to a 23.72% increase in local sales within the period under view, which was boosted by the expansion programme earlier embarked by the firm.
Company Results
Premier Paints reports N16.6 million profit in 9M 2020, down by 25.9%
It’s PAT declined by 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period.
Premier Paints Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N16.6 million for the period ended September 2020.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 25.9% from N22.4 million it recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Key highlights for 2020 9M are:
• Profit After Tax declined to N16.6 million, down by -25.9% YoY.
• Pre-tax loss increased to N23.1 million, up by +0.33% YoY.
• Revenue declined to N70.9 million, down by-32.2% YoY.
• The loss on the cost of sales increased to N54.3 million, up by +36.4% YoY.
• Gross profit declined to N16.63 million, down by -25.95%.
• Administrative expenses increased to N34.2million, up by +8.2%.
• Earnings Per Share remained the same at a loss of N0.19k.
What you should know: Premier Paints Plc is a listed company that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of paints and coating products for industrial and commercial sectors in Nigeria. It is a subsidiary of Red Sea Housing Services Company Limited, with head office in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.
Company Results
11 Plc reports N4.1 billion profit in 9M 2020, down by 35%
11 Plc (Formerly Mobil) has reported a Profit After Tax of N4.1 billion for the period ended September 2020.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 35% from the N6.3 billion it recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.
The latest figure indicates a decline of 35% from the N6.3 billion it recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M are:
- Profit After Tax declined to N4.1billion in 2020, from N6.3 billion in 2019, indicating decline of -35% for the period under view.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N6.14 billion, from N9.4 billion, indicating a loss of -35%.
- Revenue declined from N141.5 billion to N114.75 billion, indicating a decline of -19%.
- Cost of sales decreased from N130.02 billion in September 2019 to N106.79 billion in September 2020.
- Gross profit also declined from N11.48 billion to N7.96 billion within the period under view.
- Other Income increased to N6.3 billion from N6.1 billion.
- Total assets grew from N91.2 billion to N95.35 billion, up by +5%.
- Total Non-Current Asset increased to N60.5 billion from N51.2 billion, up by +18.2%.
- Total equity increased to N43.8 billion up by +10.4%.
What this means
A cursory look at the key highlights indicates that despite recording decreased indices in the profit and loss margin, the firm still maintained a good balance sheet, which shows that it has been efficient in utilizing its asset and managing its liabilities.
A testament to this is an increase in total assets, total non-current asset and total equity all of, which helped to boost the firm’s retained income within the period by 10.4% from N39.49 billion to N43.61 billion.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, a part of the financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and signed by the Managing Director of the company, Mr. A.A Oyebanji, read thus:
“The Covid-19 crisis continues to impact all businesses, with the effect expected to be more pronounced in the future. The priority for us is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all stakeholders under our duty of care as well as support the government and its agencies as they work to reduce the impact of the outbreak…
“At this stage, it is not possible to determine the financial impact of COVID-19 on our company given the lack of visibility on the end date of the pandemic or on how long it would continue to impact the Nigerian economy. The Company has a strong Balance Sheet and the Board and Management are focusing on efforts to mitigate the impact on our business.”