EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that Lagos State will not burn on his watch, as he tries to calm things down after hoodlums wreaked havoc post-Lekki shootings, and announced that the Judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.

The Governor announced this in a statement on Friday evening, where he tried to assure Lagosians that the state was working to find justice for Police brutality victims, and urged for peace.

We also visited the various hospitals today to check on the progress of victims that were brought in from events this week. It was heartwarming to note that quite a number have been discharged. We have also indicated that we will be picking all the bills. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020

Recall Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government had earlier announced that it was working towards stabilizing things across the state and rebuilding through verification of victims and had called on youth leaders to provide representatives for a judicial panel.

On friday evening’s statement, Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, on our journey across Lagos, we paid respect to the ones we have lost. It was an emotional time for everyone, and we will find a way to remember them in the coming days.

“No other state has this unique combination of people living in peace, harmony and progress so it saddened me when I went round for an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the level of destruction to public assets and private properties.”

He likened the destruction experienced in the state to that of a war zone, and urged citizens not to incite violence.

“Our beautiful city has seen a level of destruction almost akin to a war zone. It was a shocking and very sad spectacle. Our land took a beating and this hurts. Historical buildings, cultural centres, private malls, government holdings and private businesses were pillaged & burnt,” he said.

“This is not the Lagos we know. I am the 15th governor of the state and Lagos has never witnessed this level of destruction. The oldest court in Nigeria was razed down. Many properties were completely destroyed. It is time to heal ourselves and time to heal Lagos.

“I will like to advise and implore citizens to resist the urge to instigate or incite people to violence especially on social media.”

He added that the State Government had visited victims of brutality in the past week, and announced that the state would cover all the medical bills.

“We also visited the various hospitals today to check on the progress of victims that were brought in from events this week. It was heartwarming to note that quite a number have been discharged. We have also indicated that we will be picking all the bills.

“Lagos will not burn. Not on my watch. Enough is enough. We want peace and we will get peace. As shocking and sad as this situation is, we must come out of the ashes of destruction strong and with a determination that this unfortunate situation will not kill the spirit of Lagos.”

The Governor added that Judicial panel set up by the State would also include cases that happened at the Lekki Toll gate incident, which has gathered international attention.

“We have expanded the terms of reference for the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to include the incident at the Lekki toll gate. If you have any claims, do send them to the panel. The panel will begin to sit on Monday at the Lagos Court of Arbitration situated in Lekki.

“We have to renew our commitment to peace, progress, social cohesion and make a promise to ourselves that never again shall we allow the forces of darkness take over our land.”

Nairametrics also reported that state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced that Lagos State Government was set to support the owners of stores that were looted this week, when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.