Access, GTBank, two others pay PWC & EY N1.5 billion as Audit fees in H1 2020 

Despite the ease of lockdown in the country, the prices of household items continue to trend upwards, as traders across Lagos markets have once again lamented the sustained decline in patronage. This is according to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics.

The persistent increase in the price of food items across major markets in Lagos State continues to hit harder on consumers, as local and foreign rice, tomatoes, pepper, flour amongst others, recorded significant surges in their prices.

According to the latest report, a 50kg bag of Mama Gold flour that was initially sold for an average of N11,575, now sells for an average of N16,500 – a 42.6% increase. Also, a 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N28,875, as against N24,375 recorded two weeks ago.

The survey further shows that a big bag of pepper increased by 23.1%, to sell for an average of N16,000, compared to an initial average of N13,000. A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes, now sells for an average of N12,000.

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets, and insights.

Items that witnessed price increase

Listed below are the items that recorded significant price increase:

A 50kg bag of Honeywell flour increased by 24.7%, from an initial average of N11,525 to sell for N14,375, while Mama Gold brand sells for an average of N16,500.

A 50kg bag of Dangote flour now sells for an average of N14,333, compared to N11,067 recorded a fortnight ago.

A big bag of pepper that was initially sold for an average of N13,000, now sells for an average of N16,000 – a 23.1% increase.

A big basket of round shaped tomatoes increased by 9.1% to sell for an average of N12,000, compared to an initial average of N11,000.

The cost of a big basket of oval shaped tomatoes spiked by 14.3%, from an initial average of N7,000 to sell for an average of N8,000.

A 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N28,875, from an initial average of N24,375 – a 18.5% increase.

A big bag of brown beans increased by 8.6%, from an initial average of N30,375, to sell for an average of N33,000.

A 5- litre gallon of vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N2,525 two weeks ago, now sells for N2,750 – 8.91% increase.

A bag of bush mango seeds ( Ogbono ) increased by 5% to sell for an average of N105,000. It was initially sold for an average of N100,000.

Items that witnessed price decrease

Some of the items that recorded slight decrease in prices include:

A 50kg bag of garri (Ijebu) that reduced by 5.31%, to sell for an average of N13,375, compared to an initial average of N14,125.

A big basket of sweet potatoes that was initially sold for an average of N18,000, now sells for N14,000 – a 22.2% decrease.

A 5- litre gallon of Kings oil now sells for an average of N3,000, as against N3,050 recorded last month.

A big bag of dry onions reduced marginally by 2.11%, to sell for an average of N34,750, compared to N35,500 recorded two weeks ago.

A big bag of new onions now sells for an average of N25,500, a 1.92% reduction, compared to an initial average of N26,000.

Items that maintained initial prices

Items whose prices remained the same, compared to two weeks ago include:

A crate of egg which continues to sell for an average of N1,200, same as recorded in the previous report.

A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes continues to sell for an average of N7,000.

A 50kg bag of beans ( Oloyin ) sells for an average of N20,375.

A 400g tin of Peak Powdered Milk sells for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363.

The various sizes of cartons of noodles maintained their initial prices – 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), and 100g Chikki (N2,150).

500g and 900g Milo tins still sell for N1,038 and N2,125 on average respectively across the four markets.

A carton of Golden Penny Pasta sells for an average of N4,325.

Special markets/items

Nairalytics had reported two weeks earlier, that prices of major food items such as rice, beans, pepper, and other items recorded significant increase. This was partly attributed to seasonal fluctuations and supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In the latest increase, traders decried the sudden jump in price of flour. Flour, which is a necessity for the production of items like bread, cakes, and confectioneries, recorded a significant spike, as a 50kg bag of flour witnessed a 29.5% increase in price.

An interview with a trader at Oyingbo market revealed that customers have become disgruntled with the persistent increase in prices of most food items, as it has become a cause for worry to the traders, “We are worried about this continued increase in price of food, as some of our customers now decide to buy less due to the price increment, while others just take a walk,” She said.

She further revealed, “Bakeries have now increased the price of bread, as the increase in price of flour has affected their already declining profits.”

Below are the prices of various brands of rice sighted at Daleko market:

Mama Gold (10kg) – N4,500; Royal Stallion (50kg) – N29,000; Rice Master (10kg) – N5,000; Mama Gold (50kg) – N29,000; Caprice (50kg) – N29,000; Mama’s Pride(50kg) – N24,500; Umza (50kg) – N24,500; Labana (50kg) – N25,000; Alamzat (50kg) – N23,500; Big Bull (50kg) – N25,000; Mama’s Choice (50kg) – N24,000.

Market insights

Major tomato traders at Mushin market, during the week, blamed the increase of tomatoes on the fact that, the season for the oval shaped tomatoes is coming to an end. According to Mrs. Jamiu, “Very soon, oval shaped tomatoes will no more be available in the market, as its season is almost over.”

Nairametrics, earlier reported that a small basket of oval shaped tomatoes was sold for an average of N800 at Mushin market last month. However, it has doubled in price, and now sells for an average of N1,700.

Mrs. Olaoluwa, who also sells at Mushin market, shared a contrary opinion. She attributed the increase in price of major food items including tomatoes to the approaching festivity.

“As the year is coming to an end, it is normal for prices of items in Nigeria to jack up, it is just hitting harder this year because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.” She said

When Nairalytics Research visited Daleko market, Mrs. Oladayo, reiterated that the Federal Government’s decision to restrict importation of rice, is the major cause of the increase in price of rice. According to her, Nigeria is not able to produce enough rice that can circulate across the country, hence the unavoidable scarcity.

She reiterated that the stony rice being sold in the markets also affects the prices of the commodity, as most consumers who do not wish to buy the inferior quality, will have to pay more for neater brands of rice.

Items Brand Unit MUSHIN (10/09/2020) DALEKO (10/09/2020) OYINGBO (10/09/2020) MILE 12 (10/09/2020) Average MUSHIN (27/08/2020) DALEKO (27/08/2020) OYINGBO (27/08/2020) MILE 12 (27/08/2020) Average Bag of Rice Basmati 5kg NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Bag of Rice Mama Gold 10kg NA 4000 4500 5000 4500 NA 4000 4500 4700 4400 Bag of Rice Royal Stallion 50Kg 30000 NA 29000 31000 30000 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 Bag of Rice Rice Master 10kg 4000 NA 4500 4250 4000 NA 4000 4000 Bag of Rice Mama Gold 50kg 29500 29000 29000 28000 28875 25000 23500 25000 24000 24375 Bag of Rice Caprice 50kg 30000 NA 29000 30000 29666.666666667 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 Bag of Rice Mama's Pride 50kg 25000 24000 25000 25000 24750 25000 24000 23000 24000 24000 Bag of Rice Falcon 25kg NA NA NA NA NA NA Bag of Beans Oloyin 50kg 20000 19500 20000 22000 20375 20000 19500 20000 22000 20375 Bag of Beans White 50kg 30000 30000 35000 32000 31750 30000 29500 35000 32000 31625 Bag of Beans Brown >50kg 32000 34000 35000 31000 33000 27000 29500 35000 30000 30375 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Big Size Tuber 1000 900 1000 1000 975 1000 900 900 800 900 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Medium Size Tuber 600 800 650 800 712.5 600 800 500 800 675 Carton of Noodles Indomie 305g (Belle full) 3200 3100 3200 3100 3150 3200 3100 3200 3100 3150 Carton of Noodles Indomie 210g (Hungry man) 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 Carton of Noodles Chikki 100g 2200 2200 2100 2100 2150 2200 2200 2100 2100 2150 Carton of Noodles Minimie 70g 2100 1650 1700 1650 1775 2100 1650 1700 1650 1775 Carton of Noodles Golden Penny 70g 1700 1400 1400 1400 1475 1700 1400 1400 1400 1475 Bag of Garri Ijebu 50kg 14000 13500 13000 13000 13375 14000 14000 14000 14500 14125 Bag of Garri White 50kg 13000 12500 12500 12500 12625 13000 11500 13000 12000 12375 Bag of Garri Yellow 50kg 12500 13000 12000 13000 12625 11500 12500 12000 12000 12000 Basket of Potato Sweet Big Basket 14000 14000 20000 16000 18000 Basket of Potato Sweet Small Basket 700 700 700 700 600 650 Basket of Potato sweet Smallest Basket 400 250 325 400 200 300 Basket of Potato Irish Biggest Basket 33000 28000 30500 33000 28000 30500 Basket of Potato Irish Small Basket 2500 2500 2500 2500 Basket of Potato Irish Smallest Basket 1700 1500 1600 1700 1500 1600 Packet of Pasta Golden Penny 500g 4400 4400 4300 4200 4325 4400 4400 4300 4200 4325 Packet of Pasta Dangote 500g 4100 4100 4200 4100 4125 4100 4100 4200 4100 4125 Packet of Pasta Power (1 pc) 500g 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 Packet of Pasta Bonita (1 pc) 500g 200 200 230 220 212.5 200 200 230 220 212.5 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2300 2300 2400 2425 2700 2300 2300 2400 2425 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 25 Litres 12000 11500 12500 13000 12250 12000 11500 12500 12500 12125 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2500 2300 3500 2750 2700 2500 2300 2600 2525 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 25 Litres 14000 13500 13500 14800 13950 14000 13500 13500 14000 13750 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Kings 5 Litres 3200 3000 3000 2800 3000 3200 3000 3000 3000 3050 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Wesson 5 Litres 4500 3900 3900 4300 4150 4500 3900 3900 3900 4050 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Mamador 3.8 Litres 2500 2450 2500 2800 2562.5 2500 2450 2500 2400 2462.5 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Power 3 Litres 1900 1800 1800 2200 1925 1900 1800 1800 1800 1825 Bunch of Plantain Plantain 1 Bunch 500 500 500 600 525 500 500 500 500 500 Bag of Flour Dangote 50kg 13500 15000 14500 14333.333333333 11200 11000 11000 11066.666666667 Bag of Flour Honey well 50Kg 14500 13500 14500 15000 14375 12500 11200 11200 11200 11525 Bag of Flour Mama Gold 50kg 16000 16500 16000 17500 16500 13000 11300 11000 11000 11575 Milk Peak Powdered (Tin) 400g 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 Milk peak Powdered(Tin) 900g 2350 2400 2400 2300 2362.5 2350 2400 2400 2300 2362.5 Milk Peak milk (Refill) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Milk Dano Powdered (Tin) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Milk Dano Powdered(Tin) 900g 2600 2000 2000 2000 2150 2600 2000 2000 2000 2150 Milk Dano (Refill) 500g 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 Milk Three Crown (Refill) 380g 700 700 750 700 712.5 700 700 750 700 712.5 Milk Loya Powdered (Tin) 400g 1000 1000 1050 1016.6666666667 1000 1000 1050 1016.6666666667 Milk Loya (Refill) 400g 800 850 800 816.66666666667 800 850 800 816.66666666667 Milk Coast (Refill) 500g 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 500g 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 900g 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125 Cocoa Beverages Milo Refill 500g 1000 900 900 900 925 1000 900 900 900 925 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita Refill 500g 1000 950 900 950 1000 950 900 950 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita (Plastic) 900g 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine Refill 500g 800 850 850 833.33333333333 800 850 850 833.33333333333 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine(Plastic) 500g 1100 1000 1100 1066.6666666667 1100 1000 1100 1066.6666666667 Coffee Nescafe Classic 50g 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 Tea Lipton Yellow label 52g 300 290 300 300 297.5 300 290 300 300 297.5 Tea Top tea 52g 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 Sugar St' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g 500 550 550 550 537.5 500 550 550 550 537.5 Sugar Golden Penny Sugar (cube) 500g 300 350 350 400 350 300 350 350 400 350 Bread Val-U 1 loaf 450 NA 450 500 466.66666666667 450 NA 450 500 466.66666666667 Bread Butterfield 1 loaf 450 450 500 500 475 450 450 500 500 475 Egg N/A Crate 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 Bottled Water (Refill) Cway Refill 600 600 650 600 612.5 600 600 650 600 612.5 Juice 5 Alive 1 litre 550 550 550 600 562.5 550 550 550 600 562.5 Juice Chivita 1 litre 550 550 600 550 562.5 550 550 600 550 562.5 Gas Refilling 12.5kg 3200 3200 3400 3300 3275 3200 3200 3400 3300 3275 Gas Refilling 5kg 1400 1400 1400 1300 1375 1400 1400 1400 1300 1375 Tomatoes Big Basket round shaped 12000 12000 11000 11000 Tomatoes Medium Basket round shaped 7000 7000 7000 7000 Tomatoes Small Basket round shaped 5500 5500 5500 5500 Tomatoes Big Basket Oval Shaped 8000 8000 7000 7000 Tomatoes Small Basket Oval Shaped 5500 5500 5000 5000 Fish Kote (Horse Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 600 550 650 600 600 600 550 500 562.5 Fish Titus (Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 550 550 750 612.5 600 550 550 600 575 Pepper Big bag 16000 16000 13000 13000 Pepper Medium bag 7000 7000 6500 6500 Maize Yellow 21000 22000 19000 20666.666666667 18000 22000 19000 19666.666666667 Maize White 21500 20000 19000 20166.666666667 18000 20000 19000 19000 Melon Big bag 40000 35000 37500 40000 35000 37500 Onions Big bag Dry Onions 35000 34500 34750 35000 36000 35500 Onions Big bag New Onions 25000 26000 25500 26000 26000 Bush mango seed (Ogbono) 1 big bag 105000 105000 100000 100000 Frozen food Full chicken Carton 13000 13000 13000 13000 12500 12700 13000 12733.333333333 Frozen food Chicken lap Carton 13000 13000 Frozen food Turkey Carton 17000 16500 17000 16833.333333333 16700 16000 16350 Crayfish 13000 13500 13250 13000 13500 13250

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch, is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.