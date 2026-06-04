African fintech giant, Flutterwave has entered a strategic partnership with Tempo, a blockchain settlement network, to build stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure across Africa.

African fintech giant, Flutterwave has entered a strategic partnership with Tempo, a blockchain settlement network, to build stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure across Africa.

The partnership is designed to reduce the high costs and lengthy delays that continue to plague cross-border transactions on the continent.

The two companies announced the collaboration on Thursday, with plans to integrate Tempo as a blockchain settlement network within Flutterwave’s Send App and Flutterwave for Business (F4B) platforms, two products serving distinct user bases across Africa, Europe, and North America.

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The partnership is a direct response to a well-documented problem. According to the World Bank, remittance fees to sub-Saharan Africa average around 7%, higher than the global average of 6% and more than double the 3% target set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Traditional correspondent banking and foreign exchange chains also delay settlements by several business days, reducing liquidity for businesses and families that depend on cross-border transactions.

Once fully deployed, the integration will support wallet-to-wallet USDC and USDT transactions, offering users faster settlement times, stable network performance, and more predictable transaction costs across select corridors.

What they are saying

Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga Agboola said the partnership expands the company’s existing payments infrastructure by adding stablecoin settlement rails designed for real-world commercial use.

“We are building the infrastructure for how money should move in a modern, connected world, compliant, scalable, and designed for real-time global commerce,” he said.

“Our partnership with Tempo allows us to expand our existing payments ecosystem by adding additional practical stablecoin settlement rails. We are working together to turn these into everyday tools that will make cross-border payments faster, more predictable, and more cost-efficient for businesses and individuals across Africa,” he added.

Tempo Head of Go-to-Market, Dan Romero, said the partnership gives Flutterwave’s network access to settlement infrastructure built specifically for corridors that have historically been expensive and slow.

“Flutterwave has built one of the most extensive payments networks in Africa. We’re excited to work with their team to expand their stablecoin settlement to cross-border corridors that have traditionally relied on slow, expensive fiat rails for years,” he said.

More insights

Tempo will operate as part of Flutterwave’s broader blockchain settlement infrastructure, complementing existing integrations that include Polygon-based stablecoin payment flows. The addition of Tempo provides additional settlement options across specific corridors based on operational needs.

Tempo’s infrastructure is built for high-volume payment environments, featuring fast transaction finality and alignment with ISO 20022 standards, a technical specification that will eventually allow enterprises to reconcile cross-border transactions directly within their existing finance and ERP systems.

The Send App, one of the two Flutterwave products being enhanced under the partnership, connects individuals in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada to recipients across Africa.

Flutterwave for Business, the second product, powers enterprise cross-border payments, supplier settlements, and USD-denominated flows for businesses operating across the continent.

What you should know

Earlier on June 1, Flutterwave revealed that it had surpassed one billion transactions and processed more than $40 billion in total payment volume since its inception.