Financial Services
Active bank accounts in Nigeria surge to 111.5 million as COVID-19 drives account opening
NIBSS report reveals the number of active bank accounts surged by 14.41%.
Nigeria’s active bank account increased by 14.41% from 97.485 million active accounts to 111.54 million, data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) reveals.
The increase is a big boost to achieving the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (now revised) goal aimed at reducing the financial exclusion rate from the baseline figures of 46.3% in 2010 to 20% in 2020.
Key metrics
- Nigeria recorded a total of 160, 038 bank accounts for the period under review, 30.31% of the accounts translating to 48.5 million accounts were dormant. However, the percentage of dormant accounts reduced within the period under review when compared to the April 2020 figures, while the absolute number increased.
- As of April 2020, approximately 45. 90 million accounts were dormant which is about 32% of the total bank account obtainable, while in May 2020, the absolute number increased to 48.5 million, however it was only 30.31% of the total bank accounts which is 1.69% down.
- Total savings account increased by 13.8% from 114.13 million accounts recorded in April 2019 to 129.91million accounts in May 2020. Also, Current accounts increased by 3.59% from 24.3 million accounts to 25.17 million accounts.
- The financial Inclusion rate as of 2018 was 63.2% which is a 4.4% increase in the 2016 figures of 56.8%. The figures are bound to improve in 2020. To achieve the 70% benchmark in 2020, it is pertinent to leverage on technology to provide affordable financial services.
The licensing of Payment Service Banks and digitization of most of the Deposit Money Banks services have in a long way contributed to the continued improved performance of the financial inclusion figures.
Why the surge?
Nairametrics had reported the impact and opportunities available for financial service agents in Nigeria during COVID-19. The report highlighted that the Central Bank of Nigeria excluded super-agents from the list of financial institutions exempted from government lockdown restrictions and the positive multiplier effect of this announcement.
The lock-down period reinforced the position of agent banking as an important part of the financial ecosystem. They are close, convenient, and cost-effective. On an operational basis, most agents had to rebalance through ATM to meet liquidity needs.
On why the total active, savings, and current accounts increased during the period under review irrespective of the gloomy economic situation, Mr. Samuel Olaniyan, a banking expert informed Nairametrics that “the increase is partly due to the lack of better investment alternatives and also due to the lockdown”.
For example, fixed deposit rates and treasury bills rate within those periods were around 1-2% and most people with maturing investments would rather keep their money in their savings (3.5%) and some would rather not invest at all.
Secondly, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of money moving around and a lot of people had to make sure their savings is safe and secure (of course in their bank accounts).
Why this matters
As one of the National Financial Inclusion targets, by 2020, an excerpt from the Revised Nation Financial Inclusion Strategy reads thus; ‘‘It is expected that 60% of the total adult population which translates to 6.3 million people should have been financially included. The 2020 revised strategy target for Agents pegs it at 476 Agents per 100,000 adults. The justification for this new figure is based on recent developments in the financial sector aimed at taking financial services to the unserved and under-served using branchless platforms such as Agent banking and digital platforms. It is estimated that at least 500,000 Agents should be available to serve about 105 million adults population in Nigeria by the year 2020. This gives about 476 Agents per 100,000 adults”.
From the above set targets, it is not out of place to state that despite the remarkable progress made in the number of active bank accounts and savings which are important metrics in the financial inclusion drive, there is still a room for improvement as far as meeting the financial inclusion target is concerned.
To access the data in full, click HERESource: Computations from NIBSS data
Financial Services
GTBank, Access Bank, 11 others pay workers N271.64 billion in H1 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic did not have any impact on how much the bank workers earned.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holding, and 9 other banks listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) spent N271.64 billion on personnel expenses in the first half of 2020, compared to the N254.06 billion recorded in same period in 2019. Interestingly, this accrued increase occurred at a time several companies were cutting down on their costs.
According to checks by Nairametrics Research, the banks increased their expenses by over N17 billion during the period under review and this shows a 6.92% increase.
READ: CBN claims no immunity for Emefiele as it fires back at NESG
Backstory: Nairametrics had reported, in Q1 2020 alone, that 13 banks collectively spent more than N178 billion as personnel expenses during the first quarter of the year.
This showed a 9.5% increase when compared to N162.6 billion, which the thirteen banks recorded during the comparable period in Q1 2019.
READ: Banks’ loans to customers rise to N18.9 trillion in Q1 2020
Personnel expenses
It should be noted that personnel expenses encompass all of a company’s expenditures in relation to its staff’s remuneration and welfare, albeit within a specific financial reporting period. In other words, such expenses may include salaries/wages, other benefits including health insurance costs, pension, and training among others.
Comparing how much various banks paid their workers in H1 2020
From the available data, FBN Holdings recorded the biggest personnel expense in H1 2020. As much as N49.53 billion was spent on workers across the nation, compared to the N46.77 billion spent in H1 2019. FBN Holdings Plc is a holding company for First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and other subsidiaries such as FBNQuest, and FBN Merchant Bank.
READ: Nigeria’s tier-1 banks pay N29.8 billion worth of taxes in Q1 2020
What this means: The figure above represents personnel expenses for all the subsidiaries across the FBN Holdings group of companies. Further checks by Nairametrics Research revealed that FBN Holdings has a total of 9,016 employees as of December 2019.
UBA Plc followed closely with N44.56 billion for its staff’s remuneration during the first six months of the year, compared to the N37.17 billion in H1 2019. UBA had about 11,200 employees, according to information gleaned from its full-year 2019 financial statement.
|Banks
|H1 2020 (N’m)
|H1 2019 (N’m)
|%change
|Access Bank
|36,251
|31,246
|16.0%
|FCMB
|14,148
|13,964
|1.3%
|Fidelity Bank
|12,190
|11,675
|4.4%
|First Bank
|49,537
|46,775
|5.9%
|GT Bank
|18,776
|18,579
|1.1%
|Jaiz Bank
|2,116
|1,238
|71.0%
|Stanbic IBTC
|19,907
|19,885
|0.1%
|Sterling Bank
|7,413
|7,306
|1.5%
|UBA
|44,565
|37,178
|19.9%
|Union Bank
|15,570
|16,121
|-3.4%
|Unity Bank
|5,253
|4,738
|10.9%
|Wema Bank
|7,047
|6,628
|6.3%
|Zenith Bank
|38,868
|38,725
|0.4%
|Total
|271,642
|254,057
|6.9%
READ: Against COVID-19 headwinds, Okomu Oil records N4 billion profit in H1 2020
Zenith Bank came third with about N38.86 billion as personnel expenses. Interestingly, this is just 0.37% higher than its expenses in H1 2019. The bank has 6,521 employees.
Access Bank Plc witnessed a 16% increase in its personnel expenses from N31.24 billion in H1 2019 to N36.25 billion in H1 2020. This can be attributed to an increase in its staff strength from 4,273 in FY 2018 to 6,898 as of December 2019 but stands at 5,576 at the end of Q2 2020.
Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria’s second most profitable bank, experienced a 1.1% rise in its expenses from N18.57 billion to N18.77 billion in the period under review. The tier-1 bank is known for its very minimal operating cost approach. This probably explains why its staff strength as of June 2020 stood at 3,482.
READ: Analysis: Total Nigeria needs a financial overhaul
Surprisingly, Jaiz bank had the highest percentage increase in expenses among the 13 banks listed on the NSE. With a 71% increase, its expenses grew to N2.12 billion from N1.24 billion in the period under review.
It is obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic did not have any impact on how much the bank workers earned and there is a slim chance it would for the rest of the year, considering the relaxation of lockdown measures.
Recall that after the pandemic hit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had warned all banks against laying off any staff, as Nairametrics earlier reported.
Financial Services
CBN claims no immunity for Emefiele as it fires back at NESG
Critics are now throwing the kitchen sink at the CBN Governor for actions they deem “unpopular”.
The Central Bank of Nigeria fired back at the NESG following a Businessday report that accused the bank of seeking immunity for CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in the proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill.
In a press release published on the website of the central bank, it addressed wide-ranging claims made against it by the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) which purportedly leaked to Business Day, a newspaper in Nigeria. In the article published on Tuesday, the newspaper alleged “business leaders opposed bill to give CBN Governor immunity” according to section 51 of the proposed bill.
“Section 51 of the Bill which grants immunity from judicial intervention to the Federal Government, the CBN, or any officer of the Federal Government or the CBN from any action, claim or liability to any person in respect of anything done in the exercise of their duties under the Bill.”
READ: CBN’s Godwin Emefiele finally reacts to sack claims
What section 51 actually says
“neither the Federal Government nor the Bank nor any officer of the Federal Government or the Bank, shall be subject to any action, claim or demand by or liability to any person in respect of anything done or omitted to be done in good faith in pursuance or in execution of, or in connection with the execution or intended execution of any power conferred upon that Government, the Bank or such officer, by or under this Bill or the CBN Act or any rules, regulations, guidelines or directives issued thereunder or pursuant to any other relevant laws,”
READ: Emefiele insists CBN will not sell forex for importation of items produced in Nigeria
CBN fires back
The CBN retorted that the section claimed to be granting immunity to the Governor of the Central Bank already exists as Section 53 in the old Act long before Emefiele became Governor.
“On the revisions to the BOFIA Act, there are many reasons why we see a total ignorance or malicious intent on the part of the NESG. First, the provision they refer to as being currently conceived as part of the new BOFIA already exists as Section 53 in the old Act, which is now Section 51 in the amended Act passed by the National Assembly. The current bill has not proposed any changes to that section at all.”
The CBN also explained that the provisions in section 51 do not provide any immunity to the CBN Governor as it would for elected Governors of States of the Federation but rather it protects the apex bank and their officials against litigations brought forward against it for actions it may have taken in good faith.
“Second, contrary to their misleading anxiety and associated reportage, the provision of Section 51 does not purport to confer immunity on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria like that which obtains for State Governors. Rather, this provision protects the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and their respective officials against adverse claims for actions or omission in good faith exercise of powers under BOFIA and other specified statutes including the Central Bank of Nigeria Act and regulations made thereunder.”
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
Businessday/NESG Claims
In the Businessday report, it cited a quote from an unnamed CBN Governor who wondered why the bill would include such a provision alleging it was to provide immunity for the Governor.
“What would a governor of the central bank need this immunity for?”, asked a former governor of the apex bank who spoke to our reporter….you already have in BOFIA a section that requires anyone to first write the governor before he or she can sue the governor. The governor does not need the kind of immunity we are talking about and I do not think there is any sensible country in the world with a provision like this. What do we do if it happens that a governor contravenes the very law establishing the bank”?
It also quoted the NESG reporting that it “also kicked against granting immunity to the CBN and its officers from judicial review of acts undertaken in the exercise of their administrative duties.”
Who is on the right track
Reading between the lines, one does not need a lawyer to explain that the provision in the passed bill is not new and surely was not introduced by the current governor to protect himself from immunity. The provision has been in BOFIA (the existing law) and is also included in other laws setting up regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AMCON, NDIC, and even the CBN.
The provision basically protects regulatory bodies from being sued indiscriminately by parties to whom they may have carried out action against. For example, in the case of sacking the board of a failed bank, the directors may sue to get an injunction against the central bank curtailing its powers to take swift action where necessary.
The Optics
It appears critics are now throwing the kitchen sink at the CBN Governor for actions they deem “unpopular” even if it means raising false alarms. Since 2015 when Nigeria’s economic crisis begun, Godwin Emefiele has come under severe criticisms in his handling of monetary policy and management of the exchange rate.
Thus, no matter his intent, critics view his actions with skepticism and caution suggesting a lack of trust between them and his leadership of the CBN. Despite a deluge of criticisms, he remains in favour of the current government after his second term was renewed. He is the first CBN Governor to serve two terms since Abdulkadir Ahmed whose term ended after 10 years in September 1993.
Company Results
FUGAZ Banks revenue hits N1.57 trillion in H1, 2020
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to a number of factors.
Nigeria’s top 5 banks; First Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, made a total revenue of N1.57 trillion for the first half of the year (H1 2020). This is according to the information contained in the financial statements of the banks, released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Here is a comparative analysis of the performance of the aforementioned banks.
READ: Zenith Bank’s Profit After Tax in H1,2020 rises by 16.8% to N103.8 billion
Revenue
The FUGAZ banks made a total of N1.57 trillion as revenue. Access Bank led the chart with N396.76 billion, followed closely by Zenith Bank with N346.08 billion, UBA with N300.61 billion, First Bank with N300.14 billion and GT Bank with N225.14 billion.
In terms of changes in their total revenue, the FUGAZ all recorded increases in their total revenues, as Access Bank’s revenue increased by 22.31% from N324.38 billion to N396.76 billion, while UBA declared a 2.24% increase in revenue from N294.03 billion to N300.61 billion.
READ: United Capital Plc records 16% rise in profit to N1.9 billion in H1 2020
FBNH recorded a 1.11% increase in total revenue from N296.85 billion to N300.14 billion. GT Bank recorded 1.47% increase from N221.87 billion to N225.14 billion. To cap it, Zenith Bank also recorded an increase in revenue of 4.37% from its initial figures of N331.59 billion to N346.088 billion (June, 2020).
The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to the digitization of the banking system, as banks have digitized their payment and transaction platforms, adopting mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking and social media as veritable tools.
READ: Dangote Sugar Refinery: Revenue soars amid rising cost of sales
Profit After Tax (PAT)
Zenith Bank Plc’s Profit After Tax increased from N88.88 billion to N103.83 billion, indicating a 16.8% increase. GT Bank’s PAT decreased by 4.8% from N99.1 billion to N94.3 billion, while UBA’s PAT declined by 21.7% from N56.74 billion to N44.43 billion. FBNH’s PAT increased by 56.32% from N31.64 billion to N49.46 billion, while Access Bank’s PAT decreased by 1.36% from N61.87 billion to N61.04 billion.
READ: 2020 Q2 Analysis: Conoil Plc, hanging by the thread
Return on Asset
The FUGAZ banks recorded a decline of their Return on Asset (ROA) with an aggregate ROA value of 1.05% lower than the H1 2019 value at 1.27%. In terms of ROA value for H1 2020, GT Bank led the chart, followed by Zenith Bank, Access Bank, FBN, then UBA.
In terms of Price-to-Earnings, it was a mixed result as the values of Access, FBNH and UBA appreciated, while GT Bank and Zenith recorded mild declines in terms of their historical records, or the measure of their share prices relative to their per-share earnings.
In summary, the table below depicts the key financial metrics of the top five banks for H1, 2020;
READ: Jaiz Bank reports 45.3% profit increase in H1 2020, involved in 21 litigations
|Bank
|Revenue (N)
|Profit After Tax(N)
|Return on Asset
|Price to Earnings (PE)
|Share Price (N)
|EPS(k)
|Market CAP(N)
|Customer Deposits(N)
|Access
|396.76 billion
|61.04 billion
|0.78%
|3.79
|6.55
|173
|241.7 billion
|4.67 trillion
|FBNH
|300.14 billion
|49.46 billion
|0.69%
|3.89
|5.25
|135
|177.9 billion
|4.37 trillion
|GTB
|225.14 billion
|94.27 billion
|2.09%
|6.64
|22.05
|332
|762.3 billion
|3 trillion
|UBA
|300.61 billion
|44.43 billion
|0.66%
|5.04
|6.25
|124
|215.5 billion
|4.8 trillion
|Zenith
|346.1 billion
|103.83 billion
|1.37%
|4.88
|16.1
|330
|543.2 billion
|4.9 trillion