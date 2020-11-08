Lagos to temporarily close Works road, Ikeja and 2 others for construction from Nov 9

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has disclosed that it plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing; and Works Road, Ikeja.

This disclosure was made via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing and Works Road, Ikeja in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section)with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa. pic.twitter.com/kPBx0Hnjy0 — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 7, 2020

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed in the statement that in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section), with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa, the roads will be closed each day from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on November 9, 10, and 11 for the scheduled construction.

He explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes will focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.

Dr. Oladeinde advised motorists plying Adejobi Street, Agege axis, to use Fagba crossing, Toyin crossing, and Ashade underpass to access their desired destinations.

While those that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola, should make use of Works Road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja under-bridge, Ashade underpass, Airport under-bridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their destinations.

The Commissioner advised motorists to comply with the Traffic directions put in place to minimize inconveniences, as the Lagos State Government is committed to providing a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of its large population.