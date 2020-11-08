Connect with us
Lagos to temporarily close Works road, Ikeja and 2 others for construction from Nov 9

Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close some roads to facilitate ongoing works.

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has disclosed that it plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing; and Works Road, Ikeja.

This disclosure was made via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Government.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed in the statement that in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section), with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa, the roads will be closed each day from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on November 9, 10, and 11 for the scheduled construction.

He explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes will focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.

Dr. Oladeinde advised motorists plying Adejobi Street, Agege axis, to use Fagba crossing, Toyin crossing, and Ashade underpass to access their desired destinations.

While those that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola, should make use of Works Road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja under-bridge, Ashade underpass, Airport under-bridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their destinations.

The Commissioner advised motorists to comply with the Traffic directions put in place to minimize inconveniences, as the Lagos State Government is committed to providing a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of its large population.

Business

Qatar, UNICEF to assist poor with cash in Kebbi state

UNICEF, Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state.

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

UNICEF and Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state. The duo’s partnership is to transfer cash to the less-privileged indigenes of the state.

This is according to the disclosure by the Kebbi State Project Coordinator for Qatar Foundation, Mr. Issa Umar (represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta-Aliero) who revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What you should know: Issa gave a brief overview of the programme and some key highlights which are;

• The Cash Transfer Programme was initiated by the Qatar Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF to promote education in some Northern States and has actually made a significant impact on child enrollment.

• The programme will be undertaken in nine local government areas of the state.

• The targeted beneficiaries will be children from six to 11 years who are still in primary school.

• Benefiting mothers will receive N8,000 per child, and some women having two to three children would have enough to start a business that will empower them.

Why it matters: The programme if well implemented can go along way in assisting the less-privileged, combating poverty among them and reducing the rate of out-of-school children in the state.

What they saying: Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the elated beneficiaries, Fatima Issa from Kawan Baga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government, said she had two children enrolled in primary school under the programme.

I received for my two children which I used to support my rice farm, I have done the harvest and it was through this money. I am happy with the programme and my children are attending school,” Issa said.

Business

Tanker Explosion: Two lives lost, over 20 vehicles reportedly burnt

Two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected.

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

The Kara fuel tanker explosion has reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).

This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post- disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.

The Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that one person sustained injury and has been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, along with the remains of the two dead victims.

He said, “The driver and the motorboy died in the ensuing inferno that engulfed the scene with about 35 vehicles parked along the traffic corridor for sale burnt down.

“One injured victim is presently confirmed and he has been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, along with the dead victims.”

Akinbiyi advised motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently and seek alternative routes, because of the traffic challenge that the accident has brought in its wake.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier today that the fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists travelling out of Lagos to be held in traffic.

The fire was blazing around 1am on Saturday without firefighters in sight.

Business

Nigeria, Yemen and others risk falling into famine in 6 months- UN

UN’s World Food Programme warned that Nigeria  could face major food emergency in three to six months.

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Nigeria, Yemen and others risk falling into famine in 6 months- UN, United Nations 2018 General Assembly

The United Nation’s World Food Programme with the Food and Agriculture Organization  has warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.

This was disclosed in a report by the United Nations on Friday evening. The UN said the most vulnerable region in Nigeria is the North East, adding that the drivers of these humanitarian crises include long-running conflicts, and a lack of humanitarian access to communities in need.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in March, that the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation predicted that 7 million Nigerians would experience food shortage between June and August 2020, as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were  identified to face food and nutrition crisis.

FAO reported that states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger would be affected.

It urged thus: “Introduce policies and programs that are crucial for improving the livelihood of the poor to improve self-reliance and reduce total reliance on food assistance as well as prevent further deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation during the clean season.”

In Friday’s statement, WFP spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, highlighted how people’s dire situations were linked to an insurgency in northern Burkina Faso and northeastern Nigeria. He said,

People have lost assets, people have lost their capability to cope with any shocks. We had …unprecedented floods this year; floodwaters were submerging whole towns, people are struggling, the harvest that was just about to come in.”

The WFP revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns worsened food insecurity in 27 countries, with up to 104.6 million people in need.

In those 27 countries, the number of people that are already facing acute food insecurity are (sic) more than 100 million already. Analysis obviously is continuously ongoing so we except this number to increase much more,” said WFP’s Ah Poe.

And earlier on this year, we… had estimated in the countries where we are operating – which is around 80 countries – an additional 121 million people would be at risk of falling into food insecurity,” the WFP said.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, told Nairametrics in April that it would be impossible for Nigeria to achieve food security or GDP growth when more than 74% of her small-scale farmers were financially excluded.

“According to a report by the @worldbankdata, there is a strong correlation between financial inclusion and GDP growth. Improving access to finance for smallholder farmers will improve their output, the availability and affordability of food, and in turn the GDP of our economy”

“Our regional and national borders are closed, and trading is being restricted. These realities, if pro-longed and not urgently addressed, will lead to short term consequences of food shortages, price hikes, and medium to long term consequences of under-nutrition, mass starvation,” she added.

