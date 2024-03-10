The Federal Government has issued a directive for road construction projects across the country, mandating a mix of 70% stone base aggregate and 30% dust base for the foundation of all road works.

This instruction was emphasized by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who instructed all Controllers of Works to ensure strict adherence to this specification, as detailed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The emphasis on the directive was brought to the forefront during an inspection on Friday of the Sapele-Agbor road dualization project (Route No. 3) in Delta State, a project being executed by CGC Nigeria Ltd.

“Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister of Works has directed all Controllers of Works to ensure that all contractors use 70% stone base aggregate with only 30% dust base to form the base of the road construction jobs,” the statement read in part.

Regarding the road project he inspected, Umahi praised CGC Nigeria Ltd. for its satisfactory progress but emphasized the importance of adhering to the government’s guidelines.

He instructed the company to follow the existing asphalt protocol, pulverize it, and apply a 20cm stone base, explicitly advising against the use of a dust base.

“CGC is known for a good job. I commend you for the one I have seen. It’s good, so we will do everything to assist you, but listen to our directive. Follow the existing asphalt, pulverize it, and put a 20cm stone base. Don’t use dust base,” Umahi said.

More insight

The Minister also instructed various other road projects, including the Warri-Sapele route (no. 2, section 3) in Delta State, managed by SKECC Nigeria Ltd, and the Benin-Warri route’s rehabilitation efforts (section 2, Sapele-Imasabor) by Geld Construction Nig Ltd/Tracter Nigeria Ltd.

His inspections extended to Edo State, covering the Benin-Warri road (section 1, Imasabor-Benin), facilitated by Levant Nigeria Ltd, as well as the strategic Benin-Agbor and Benin By-pass routes.

Following these inspections, he issued an ultimatum to Geld Construction Nig Ltd/Tracter Nigeria Ltd, demanding they justify the mobilization funds received within 14 days or face contract termination.

He firmly stated, “After 14 days of this warning notice and nothing is happening, I will come and terminate the job.”