The Federal Government has commenced stakeholder engagement on the 63-kilometer Ondo State segment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The meeting, held on October 31, 2024, at the Dome in Alagbaka, Akure, was led by the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. Nweze David Umahi.

This announcement was contained in a statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Works.

This 63-kilometer segment is part of the larger 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a legacy project aimed at transforming road infrastructure to support Nigeria’s economic growth, while enhancing connectivity, trade, and tourism across the nation’s coastal states.

“The Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency Sen Engr Nweze David Umahi CON on Thursday, 31st October 2024 held a town hall meeting/ stakeholders’ engagement with the government and stakeholders of Ondo State on the State 63km segment on the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that Umahi reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. He emphasized in the statement the importance of federal and state collaboration to ensure the project’s success.

Hosted by Ondo State Governor Hon. Lucky O. Aiyedatiwa, the meeting brought together members of the Senate and House Committees on Works, as well as presidential advisers.

The statement further revealed that Ondo stakeholders voiced their support, highlighting the project’s potential to boost local economic development and road safety.

The 63-kilometer Ondo segment is seen as essential for enhancing connectivity and economic integration along the Lagos-Calabar corridor.

What you should know

The 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, spanning nine states, is designed to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth along Nigeria’s coast.

Awarded to Hitech Construction Company Ltd. under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) model, the project allocates most financial and construction risks to the contractor, with federal government support.

Construction began in March 2024 on an initial 47.7-kilometer stretch in Lagos, starting at Ahmadu Bello Way.

Minister of Works David Umahi noted that this first section is expected to be completed by May 29, 2025, and will be tolled for 5 to 10 years to recover costs.

Akwa Ibom is set to receive 107 kilometers of the highway which includes 27 kilometers from Section 3B and the entire 80 kilometers of Section 4, while Cross River will include 38 kilometers of Section 3A.

Tolling will be implemented along the corridor to help recoup investments, with the full highway projected for completion within eight years as procurement and approvals advance.