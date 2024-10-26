The Federal Government has launched the construction of Section I, Phase 1A of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, with Hitech Construction (Nig.) Ltd leading the project.

The 120-kilometer section’s flag-off ceremony was held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Ilelah town, Sokoto State.

A statement on the Ministry of Works’ official website on Friday noted that the section will feature six lanes, with three on each side separated by landscaped medians, and constructed with rigid concrete pavement for enhanced durability and long-term value.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, explained that Hitech was chosen for its ability to meet deadlines and specifications, supported by modern equipment and skilled manpower. He noted that the company has successfully delivered similar projects, such as the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos, and is currently working on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“The Minister revealed that the choice of rigid pavement i.e. concrete in its design and construction is informed by longevity, while that of the contractor, Messrs Hitech Construction (Nig.) Ltd is premised on capacity to deliver according to specifications and on schedule due to availability of both brand new equipment and requisite manpower. It has done a similar pavement work on the Apapa – Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State and is doing same on the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway,” the statement read in part.

Umahi highlighted that the project breaks a 48-year jinx, initially conceived during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.

More insight

The statement further noted that during the ceremony, Engr. Bakare Umar, Director of Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, along with Engr. Musa Seidu, representing the Director of Highways, Bridges and Design, described the 1,068-kilometer Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as a Trade, Transport, and Security (TTS) Greenfield corridor.

The highway will traverse multiple states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and end in Lagos.

They emphasized that the project aims to reduce transportation costs, boost trade, enhance connectivity, and improve efficiency and economies of scale.

The statement also pointed out that the highway will also link existing inter-border towns and routes, facilitate quick access, and strengthen border settlements by supporting trade, security, and regional integration.