The Lagos State Government has announced plans to rebuild 13 key secondary collector drains and raise roads on Lagos Island to address persistent flooding.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during a Thursday tour of the area with senior government officials.

The announcement was contained in a statement released Friday on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government.

The project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, aims to improve drainage and provide long-term flood control.

The Ministry of Environment will oversee the reconstruction of 13 collector drains, two drainage outfalls, and upgrades to drainage channels, while the Ministry of Works will handle the construction of raised roads to ensure alignment with the improved drainage system.

“The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources would reconstruct 13 secondary collectors, two drainage outfalls and upgrade some drainage channels while the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure would construct the roads, adding that these projects would go on at the same time,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The construction of the roads would raise them higher than how they are now and the tertiary drains would be constructed to discharge into the collectors.”

Wahab emphasized that the coordinated efforts between the two ministries are crucial to ensure the roads and drainage systems function seamlessly.

He assured residents that these measures would not only mitigate flooding but also create a more resilient infrastructure capable of handling future water flow challenges on Lagos Island.

The 13 collector drains slated for reconstruction include Jakara, Oroyinyin, Ojogiwa, Binuyo, Olusi/Odunfa, Omidundun, Epe, Thomas, Sangrose/Mandillas, Odunlami, Salvage/Elegbata, Amuto, and Iga Iduganran.

The statement emphasized that these upgrades will improve drainage efficiency by aligning the channels’ width, depth, and outfalls according to agreed engineering specifications.

During the tour, the government team inspected Nnamdi Azikwe Road following complaints of buildings obstructing drainage channels. Wahab warned that illegal structures would be marked, issued contravention notices, and prosecuted if necessary.

The team also visited Moshalashi Street, where an old pumping station had been converted into a shopping mall, with Wahab confirming that the owners would be invited to verify their approvals and documentation.

Wahab assured residents that contractors would begin work immediately and deliver the projects promptly, adding that canal cleaning and construction are ongoing across Lagos to ensure proper water flow.

At Ilubirin, the team inspected a pumping station nearing completion, with only mechanical installations left to make it operational.

He urged residents to avoid indiscriminate waste dumping to ensure the sustainability of the new infrastructure and called on journalists to support government efforts to raise awareness on waste management.

With these upgrades, the Lagos government aims to resolve flooding issues permanently, fostering a safer, cleaner, and more resilient environment for residents and businesses.