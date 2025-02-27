The Federal Ministry of Works has set a May 10, 2026, completion deadline for the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, funded by MTN under the Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment (Tax Credit) Scheme.

The decision followed a meeting on February 26, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja with MTN and RCC Company Nig. Ltd to address delays and funding challenges affecting the project.

This was disclosed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi, emphasized the need for timely completion, stating:

“The construction of the Enugu-Onitsha dual-carriageway must be completed by May 10, 2026. MTN shall be held responsible should the road fail after construction on account of a shady job by the contractor.”

He emphasized that MTN would be held accountable for any structural failures due to substandard work by the contractor, RCC Company Nig. Ltd. He also stressed that no cost variations would be permitted unless they complied strictly with the contract’s terms.

Umahi warned that MTN must not prioritize business profits over project funding, as this could delay completion and negatively impact public perception of the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. He insisted on a formal commitment between MTN and the Ministry to prevent delays and cost variations.

More insights

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Works, Rt. Hon. Mohammad Bello Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. O.O Adebiyi, representatives of MTN, and RCC’s Managing Director and team.

During the discussions, Umahi reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring quality and timely delivery of the project.

He criticized MTN for allegedly insinuating that the Ministry’s directive to RCC to stop using substandard materials was sabotaging the President’s projects in the Southeast.

Defending the Ministry’s stance, Umahi said, “We have to put the records straight that this ministry has the responsibility to ensure quality delivery of work by contractors. And the contractor in this case is MTN.”

Umahi revealed that an inspection found RCC was using peeled sand, which could compromise the road’s durability.

He directed them to switch to river sand, already paid for, to ensure quality and compliance with contract standards.

He also criticized RCC’s approach to project variation, highlighting an instance where the company executed a project worth N38 billion but demanded a variation of N14 billion. Umahi warned that such practices, justified by inflation, would no longer be tolerated, urging RCC to adhere strictly to contract rules on cost variations.

The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway project aims to improve connectivity between Enugu and Onitsha, significantly enhancing transportation and economic activities in the Southeast region upon completion.