The Federal Government has awarded a N198 billion contract to Mothercat Nigeria Limited for the construction of the Zaria-Ukui-Kolomani-Dan Bali-Maraba-Kanya-Subawa-Kasa Road, which traverses Kaduna and Katsina States.

The project is expected to be completed within 36 months.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed this while discussing the approved road projects from the latest Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

His remarks were captured in a video shared on X by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Dada Olusegun, on Wednesday.

“We also have the big one. The big one is a fresh contract, and it is the construction of a road from Zaria-Ukui-Kolomani-Dan Bali-Maraba-Kanya-Subawa-Kasa, which is in Kaduna and Katsina. The total contract is N198 billion in favor of Mothercat Nigeria Limited for a construction period of 36 months,” Umahi stated.

He also provided details of the 12 other road projects approved during the FEC meeting, including the Kano-Maiduguri Road, covering the Kano-Wudil-Shaurin section in Kano State.

The contract, previously handled by Dantata and Sawoe, has now been re-awarded to Tractor Nigeria Limited for N128.395 billion, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months.

More insight

In Bauchi State, FEC approved the rehabilitation of the Aakalari-Ukuk Road, with Phase 1 set for completion in six months at a contract sum of N11.278 billion.

Similarly, the Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road, spanning Imo and Anambra States, has been rescoped, with Phase 1 now valued at N8.405 billion for completion within six months.

Additionally, the Iyin-Ilawe-Ekiti Road, Section 1, handled by Kinley Global Venture Limited, was initially awarded at N15 billion. However, an error from the Ministry of Works led to an earlier approval of N13.736 billion.

After a fresh no-objection approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), FEC adjusted the contract sum to N15.626 billion.

Another project is the construction of the Ilogu Road, linking Kwara and Osun States. It has been rescoped in phases, with Phase 1 approved at N7.556 billion for completion within six months.

The Wukari-Akwana Road in Taraba State has also been rescoped, with the first phase to be completed in six months for N12.615 billion.

In Niger State, the Bida-Lapaya-Lambda Road project has been reviewed to N39.493 billion, with Phase 1 expected to be completed within six months. Similarly, the Gada-Zamazuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State has been reviewed to a contract sum of N11.976 billion for a six-month construction period.

The FEC also approved the reconstruction of the Kamakish Road in Oyo State for N12.35 billion, with a 12-month completion timeline.

Furthermore, the dualization of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road has been reviewed in phases, with the first phase approved for N30 billion. The project is being executed by CGGC.

In total, the 13 approved road projects amount to N484.254 billion.