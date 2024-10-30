The Federal Government has set up four electronic toll points along the 260km Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi expressway to repay a $460.8 million loan from China Exim Bank, covering 85% of the project’s $542 million total cost.

The expressway, built by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction–Finance (EPC+F) model, is complete, but the toll gates are not yet operational.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, while responding to questions on the tolls in Abuja, stated that the tolling system follows Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) guidelines for public-private partnerships in Nigeria.

“The total length of that road is 260 kilometres, and it is dualised, which means you are talking about 520 kilometers, and I don’t think that we have more than four toll gates on that road.

“There is a law establishing infrastructure concession regulatory commission, and they have the minimum requirements and maximum requirements for tolling,” Umahi stated.

Umahi emphasized that the tolling plan for the expressway complies with ICRC guidelines, with a committee established to oversee the implementation of a cashless collection system.

He further revealed that the committee will meet next week with the ministry to finalize the process, focusing on ensuring accessibility for all road users, including those unfamiliar with electronic payment methods.

Recognizing potential challenges with ICT literacy, Umahi noted that the government aims to develop solutions that accommodate users with limited digital skills, ensuring an inclusive tolling experience.

The Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi expressway is part of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The project includes essential services such as security outposts, supermarkets, and clinics along the route to enhance commuter experience.

Umahi noted that the initiative also prioritizes safety, with a target response time of 10 minutes for any incidents along the highway.

The project was primarily funded through a $460.8 million loan from China Exim Bank, covering 85% of the total $542 million cost, with the Nigerian government providing the remaining 15%.

Under the financing agreement, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will manage the toll points to recover the loan over time.

While the expressway is expected to ease travel and boost economic activity between Abuja and Makurdi, effective management of public expectations will be essential to ensure the tolling system supports loan repayment without creating excessive costs for road users.