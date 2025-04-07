The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has warned that static loads from parked trailers, passenger buses, and roadside markets are threatening the structural stability of key bridges in Lagos.

Umahi made this known during a stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He stressed that stationary vehicles and informal markets on bridges impose static loads they were not designed to support, threatening their long-term integrity.

The minister cited recent inspections of key Lagos bridges, noting that Carter Bridge has become a loading bay for commercial vehicles, while Independence Bridge is being used as a fish market, with motorists stopping to buy from vendors.

These activities, he noted, place abnormal stress on the structures, risking accelerated wear and potential structural failure.

“Why should we have trailers and buses loading on Carter Bridge?

“At Independence Bridge, we saw people taking fish from the sea and selling them on the bridge. Motorists come, park and buy fish. That is not good,” Umahi said.

He added, “I want Lagosians to help us. Our bridges are not designed for static loads; they are designed for dynamic loads. Let us not allow hawking on our bridges. Let us not allow vehicles to park on our bridges. This is very important.”

The minister warned that if the misuse continued, the federal government might be forced to shut down affected bridges to prevent a potential collapse. He stressed that many of the bridges had aged and required careful management.

More insights

The Works Minister, David Umahi, also provided an update on the Independence Bridge, which had been temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

He confirmed that the bridge was reopened on Friday following swift intervention to address a structural failure in the approach slab caused by what he described as a faulty design.

Umahi assured that permanent repairs would commence within three weeks, adding that proper procedures would be followed moving forward to prevent such disruptions.

He also revealed that robotic technology would soon be deployed to conduct underwater inspections of bridge foundations across the country.

He said the current administration remained committed to preserving critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

The minister urged the Lagos State Government and residents to support federal efforts to protect the city’s bridges, warning that failure to act could result in serious consequences for the safety of road users.