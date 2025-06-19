The Federal Government has procured contracts worth over N3 trillion for sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

According to the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, the project is being executed in phases, with three major sections already awarded.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Orji Uchenna Orji.

Section I, which begins in Lagos, was procured at N1.068 trillion, with 30% of the contract sum already disbursed. Section II, which includes several flyovers and crosses swampy terrain linking to the Dangote Refinery, was awarded at N1.6 trillion. Additionally, Sections III A and III B, covering the Akwa Ibom and Cross River segments, were jointly procured at N1.33 trillion.

“People talk about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Yes, we procured Section I, which is N1.068 trillion; 30% has been paid. We procured Section II, which is the flyovers of Section I and Section II, passing through Dangote Refinery, passing through a swamp, which is about N1.6 trillion. Yes, we have procured Section III A and III B, which is the end of the project, in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, which is about N1.33 trillion. When you aggregate this thing, this is about 3 point something trillion Naira,” Umahi was quoted as saying.

The Minister said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is designed to improve connectivity, trade, and logistics across coastal states, noting that while concerns over the scale of investment are valid, the project meets national standards and reflects strategic, not regional, priorities.

More insights

Umahi also highlighted significant federal highway investments in northern Nigeria, pointing to the 258-kilometre carriageway in Kebbi State awarded at N958 billion for just one lane, with procurement for the second lane pending Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval. Once both lanes are accounted for, he said, the total investment on the Kebbi corridor alone would approach N2 trillion.

He added that in Sokoto State, a 120-kilometre stretch has already been procured for N454 billion, and when the second carriageway is approved, the combined infrastructure commitment in the Kebbi–Sokoto axis would be near N3 trillion. According to him, these projects are being constructed with the same concrete pavement standards as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He also responded to concerns about the Eleme–Onne corridor, a Tax Credit project valued at N156 billion for 30 kilometres, including four flyovers, a bridge at Aleto, and a connection to the Akwa Ibom segment of the East-West Road.

According to Umahi, one carriageway has been completed, while asphalt is being laid at flyover locations to ease traffic flow during ongoing construction. He praised the contractor, RCC, for improving performance after an initial delay, noting that progress has since accelerated on the project.

The Minister noted that the Renewed Hope Legacy Road Projects have been equitably distributed, with 52% of funding and scope directed to the North and 48% to the South, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on balanced national development.