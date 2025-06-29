The Federal Government has declared a state of emergency on the Suleja-Minna Road, citing the deteriorated condition of the highway and long-standing failures by the original contractor, Salini Nigeria Limited.

The announcement came on Saturday during an inspection tour led by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Mr. Umahi described the road, an essential link between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory as “in a very terrible condition,”.

“What should be a one-and-a-half-hour journey now takes over seven hours,” the minister said.

Originally awarded to Salini Nigeria Limited, the project has faced years of setbacks, with portions either abandoned or executed to substandard quality.

Umahi said that despite repeated efforts over the past 18 months to compel Salini to resume and repair the work, the company failed to act.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago had previously raised the alarm over the state of the road, prompting direct intervention from President Bola Tinubu. “The President gave a clear directive: urgent action must be taken,” Mr. Umahi said. “We are treating this as an emergency.”

Declaring Sections One and Two of the roads as emergency projects, Mr. Umahi emphasized that the Ministry of Works will fast-track procurement processes. “If a contractor waits a single day after the award for mobilization, I will cancel the contract,” he warned.

Mr. Umahi disclosed that the contract with Salini has been irrevocably terminated, citing poor performance and financial concerns. “Salini is still owing the federal government. I have directed that we reclaim sections of the project equal to the value of what they owe,” he said. “If they fail to comply, we will bring in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover public funds.”

The minister criticized ongoing lobbying efforts by unnamed parties attempting to retain Salini on the project, calling it an act of “wickedness” against the Nigerian people. “Contractors are engaged and paid, yet we don’t get value for money. That era is over,” he said.

What to know

Two new contractors have now been assigned portions of the project. As part of Niger State’s urban renewal program, Governor Bago had earlier awarded part of the road to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which has already completed 60 kilometers. The federal government will oversee the completion of the remaining 146 kilometers, with CCECC taking on an additional critical seven-kilometer stretch.

“They have been given 10 days to mobilise to the site and begin work,” Mr. Umahi said. “There is no going back. This is a fight for Nigerians, and we have no regrets.”

The Suleja-Minna Road, stretching 103 kilometers in one direction and 206 kilometers when dualized, remains a vital artery for trade and travel. The emergency declaration reflects a broader push by the Tinubu administration to enforce accountability and revive Nigeria’s decaying infrastructure.