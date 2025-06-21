The Federal Government has blamed the recent flooding along the Lafia-Makurdi road on the negligence of the road concessionaire, China Harbour Engineering Company, citing poor maintenance and failure to clear debris from culverts as the immediate cause of the disruption.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji.

The statement followed the flooding incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 18, 2025, which severely disrupted vehicular movement along the corridor.

According to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the flooded section of the road falls under the Highways Development and Management Initiative (HDMI)—a Public-Private Partnership arrangement between the Federal Government and China Harbour.

Umahi stated that although the road had been completed and tolling had commenced, the concessionaire failed in its duty to maintain the infrastructure, leading to the blockage of an existing culvert by debris.

“In a Press Statement made in his office on 19th June 2025, the Honourable Minister condemned the unfortunate negligence by the concessionaire, whose duty under the Highways Development Management Initiative (HDMI) of the Federal Government is to operate and maintain the road,” the statement read in part.

Umahi revealed that personnel from both the Federal Ministry of Works and China Harbour were immediately deployed to the site. The debris was cleared, and the floodwater was successfully evacuated, reinstating traffic flow on the road.

The Minister, however, directed the concessionaire to critically assess the root cause of the incident, develop a permanent solution, and prevent future occurrences. He also extended an apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians, describing the incident as an embarrassment.

More insights

The statement further disclosed that, in a separate engagement, the Minister received a delegation from Citibank Nigeria Ltd, led by Managing Director/CEO Nneka Enwereji, who visited his office to explore partnership opportunities in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

During the meeting, Umahi presented an overview of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Legacy Projects, four major road infrastructure initiatives critical to national development. He encouraged Citibank to consider investing in these projects as part of its commitment to sustainable development.

Enwereji expressed Citibank’s strong interest in supporting national infrastructure initiatives that align with the bank’s goals for sustainable investment.

She stated that the bank is eager to understand the government’s priorities and explore areas where it can provide financing and strategic support.

“We are here as Citibank to discuss how we can effectively partner with you, to know the project you are undertaking, and see how we can leverage the access that we have to support some of those projects and make a positive impact to the progress of the country,” Enwereji was quoted as saying.

She also highlighted Citibank’s ongoing assessment of infrastructure opportunities across Nigeria, noting the bank’s interest in discussing specific projects already under consideration.