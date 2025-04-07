The ongoing heatwave across parts of the country has left many struggling to cope with the unbearable weather

Reports by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reveal that residents from various locations, including Ikorodu, Lekki, Isolo in Lagos, and parts of Enugu, described the daily struggle of coping with the unbearable heat and the financial implications of doing so.

They highlighted the high cost of energy, erratic power supply, and the necessity of frequent purchases like water, creams, and rechargeable fans as additional burdens.

Mr Elochukwu Egwu, a resident of Enugu, painted a grim picture of life without water or stable electricity.

“Everybody is feeling it. The worst case scenario is the segregation of people into different electricity bands (A, B, C). Most people don’t even have electricity to cushion the impact.

Here in Enugu, water is a great challenge. Many people have to wait till night before they can take their bath because of the water challenge.

Some people sleep on top of their decked buildings to take fresh air,” Egwu said.

Mr Benjamin Mordi, a resident of Jakande Estate, Isolo, said the unbearable heat had forced his family to relocate their sleeping arrangement.

“We spread a mat on the floor where we have been sleeping. Unfortunately, the light has not been stable,” he said.

Staying hydrated

Amina James from Lekki said staying hydrated and cool has become a constant routine.

“The good thing is that I have been well-informed about hydration.

“I drink a lot of water and bathe several times a day. I always go out with hand fans to bring down the temperature.

“Every evening, I go out to get some fresh air. When there is no light, we make use of rechargeable fans,” Amina said.

Mrs Olufunke Dada, a resident of Ikorodu, Lagos, shared how the heatwave had physically impacted her and disrupted her daily routine.

“When I go out, there is always water in my bag. Also, I wear sunglasses. The scorching sun is something else.

“I usually stay outside, but whenever I am home, I stay under the tree. I spend more on dusting powder.

“I sleep on the tiles, even with that. I bathe two to three times before dawn,” Dada said.

Mr Efosa Aigbe, who also lives in Lekki, noted that the heatwave had been “scorchy” even with the use of air conditioning.

He added that he had been drinking water at room temperature regularly to avoid dehydration.

Bola Yekini from Ikorodu said she had developed heat rashes due to the harsh weather.

“I take my bath almost every two hours until sunset. I drink a lot of water. I also got a rechargeable fan air conditioner that has helped a lot in reducing the effect of the heatwave on me,” Yekini said.

Expert warns on climate pattern

Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, a retired professor of climatology, said heat waves are now a reality in Nigeria due to global warming.

“Government should do the needful to provide electricity. Nigerians should prepare for it by ensuring that they live in apartments that allow natural breeze, and they should always ensure that their windows are open for free flow of air,” Oladipo said.

He also urged residents in the northern region to guard against meningitis during the heat period.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in its February 19 weather outlook, had warned of a prolonged heatwave, with maximum temperatures expected between 38℃ and 40℃ across the country.

The agency advised Nigerians to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, stay in cool environments, and ensure infants are well hydrated.